2019 NBA Mock Draft: Way-Too-Soon 1st Round Draft Predictions

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

11. Charlotte Hornets: Jontay Porter, Missouri C Sophomore

A modern-day center for his shooting, passing and shot-blocking, Porter checked the right boxes as a freshman. Scouts will now be looking to see how much he's added, particularly with his ability to attack closeouts and create his own shot. Returning in better shape with a more diverse scoring repertoire is the recipe for Porter, a Nikola Jokic-type big who compensates for limited athleticism with skill and IQ.

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Daniel Gafford, Arkansas C Sophomore

The Clippers could be looking for a big after building their backcourt through the 2018 draft. Gafford would give them an explosive finisher and shot-blocker, as well as a developing low-post option. He'll want to show more lateral quickness this season to convince scouts he's capable of switching out around the perimeter.

13. Detroit Pistons: Kris Wilkes, UCLA SF Sophomore

Another step forward puts Wilkes in the first-round mix after he'd already earned himself an invite to 2018's NBA combine. He's on the radar for his tools and athleticism, slashing and quick-release shooting off spot-ups and screens. With Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh gone, and freshmen Shareef O'Neal and Tyger Campbell lost for the season, Wilkes gets to carry the scoring load for UCLA as a sophomore. He's set up for a productive season.

14. Miami Heat: Darius Garland, Vanderbilt PG Freshman

Garland entered the one-and-done conversation following his showing at the Nike Hoop Summit. He has more skill than explosion, but he's arguably the most complete point guard in his class with enough size and shiftiness, a mid-to-long-range pull-up game and threatening playmaking ability. Garland may not flash the upside to convince teams he's a surefire NBA starter, but midway through the first round, he should come off as the best player available to some team.

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Smith, Maryland PF/C Freshman

Long, 6'10" and active, Smith should draw attention for his effectiveness around the basket and outside shooting touch. He already flashed three-point range during Maryland's exhibition trip to Italy. Smith lacks strength and high-level shot-creating skills, but his tools, nose for the ball and jump-shot fluidity point to NBA role-player potential.

16. Washington Wizards: Eric Paschall, Villanova PF Senior

Paschall will go from a 16.9 percent usage rate as a junior to the man at Villanova as a senior, after the team lost Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman. Strong and explosive, the 6'8", 255-pounder turned heads during last year's Final Four when he scored 24 points against Kansas. Paschall looks poised to take a major step forward as a scorer and shooter.

17. San Antonio Spurs: De'Andre Hunter, Virginia SF/PF Sophomore

Expectations are high for Hunter after generating NBA draft buzz last season. He'll build a case around two-way versatility, being a 6'7" athletic forward who excelled at slashing, showed promise as a shooter, flashed one-on-one moves and guarded multiple positions. At this stage, he does a little of everything. He'll benefit by establishing a go-to strength or simply developing into a more threatening scorer.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Coby White, North Carolina PG Freshman

White should run the show for North Carolina with exciting pace. He's more quick than explosive, but he has solid size (listed at 6'5", 185 lbs) and poses as a dual threat off the dribble for his pull-up scoring and playmaking. Despite his tools, offensive firepower and expected production, White remains one of the less-talked-about freshmen capable of generating first-round interest in 2019.

19. New Orleans Pelicans: Kevin Porter Jr., USC SG Freshman

The positives with Porter should outweigh the expected bad shots and low assist numbers. Set to play his entire freshman season at 18 years old, he may experience inconsistency, but Porter is bound to go off with scoring eruptions at different points of the season. The NBA could be drawn to his mix of size, athleticism, shot-creating and confident shot-making.

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga PF Junior

An NBA-level athlete with 6'8" size, Hachimura has scouts waiting for his skills to catch up. He took a step last year, but not one big enough to earn starter minutes or solidify first-round interest. The microscope will focus on his shooting this year, after he made four triples as a freshman and five as a sophomore. Raising his free-throw mark to 79.5 percent was a promising sign. The degree to which he improves his jump shot, as well as his overall shot-creating, will determine how far he moves up boards.