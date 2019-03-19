2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 75 Players in This Year's Class

1 of 21

David K Purdy/Getty Images

75. Kyle Guy (Virginia, SG, Junior)

Though Guy lacks the size and athleticism of a typical NBA off-guard, his shooting could be worth gambling on with a second-round pick. Making 46.3 percent of his threes and 43.8 percent of his pull-ups, his shooting percentages also rank in the 96th percentile on spot-ups and the 84th percentile off screens. Guy could be a shot-making specialist, though it's difficult to picture him defending NBA 2s.

74. Josh Reaves (Penn State, SG/SF, Senior)

Reaves' three-and-D skills could be enough to crack a roster. Despite the senior showing no improvement as a scorer over his years at Penn State, his defensive instincts have always been impressive. This was his third season averaging at least 2.0 steals per game. Reaves' NBA chances will ride on his shooting, which is still a question mark (35.6 3PT%, 65.6 FT%).

73. Miye Oni (Yale, SF, Junior)

An Ivy League standout for his 6'6", 210-pound size and scoring ability, Oni took a step forward for the second consecutive season—averaging 17.6 points and shooting 39 percent from range. His athleticism is in question though, as he gets little elevation and shoots just 50.7 percent at the rim. Oni should have a huge opportunity to boost his stock on Thursday against LSU.

72. Marial Shayok (Iowa State, SF, Senior)

The Big 12's second-leading scorer, Shayok has become worth taking seriously as a prospect. He consistently finds ways to make shots while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from three and 88.3 percent from the line. Age (23) and heavy feet may make it tough for Shayok to get drafted, but he could be a coveted leftover prospect to pick up for training camp and summer league.

71. Jaylen Nowell (Washington, SG, Sophomore)

Draft buzz hasn't followed the Pac-12's Player of the Year. He takes questionable shots and contested two-point jumpers. But for a 6'4", 200-pound guard averaging 16.2 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 43.8 percent from three, his positional tools and three-level scoring should earn him second-round looks.

70. Fletcher Magee (Wofford, SG, Senior)

With over 100 threes now for the third consecutive season, Magee ranks in the 100th percentile this year out of spot-up situations while averaging the second-most points off screens in the country. He shot a combined 8-of-37 against North Carolina and Kansas early in the season, however. And given his limited athleticism and on-ball creativity (1.7 assists), there are questions about his NBA fit. Putting on one of his signature shot-making clinics against quality NCAA tournament opponents could help ease concerns and push him into the top 60 on draft boards.

69. Terence Davis (Ole Miss, SG/SF, Senior)

Davis' final two games were ugly, as he combined to shoot 3-of-21 against Missouri and Alabama. He's still made a big-enough jump this year to earn NBA workouts though. An exciting athlete at 6'4", Davis is putting up career-best numbers of 15.1 points, 1.9 threes and 3.4 assists per game.

68. Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)

On a list of just 21 freshmen since 1992 to make at least 100 threes, Joe will be worth monitoring for his shooting. The thin, 6'5" guard has shot 42.2 percent from three and 47.5 percent on dribble jumpers. He's practically a non-threat inside the arc, making 1.1 twos at a 43.0 percent clip. And without plus-playmaking ability, he'll likely have little margin for error as a specialist. He'll need to come back and expand his off-the-dribble game.

67. Jon Teske (Michigan, C, Junior)

Teske won't make every team's draft board, but he could be a sneaky pickup with 7'1", 260-pound size, strong interior defense and an improved shooting touch. He's a backup at best and only if he continues to make strides as a shooter (22-of-72 3PT this season, good for 30.6 percent).

66. Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh, PG, Freshman)

Johnson will likely be advised by NBA teams to return for another season, but he's earned a spot on 2020 watch lists, especially after his 23-point game against Boston College and standout guard Ky Bowman to kick off the ACC tournament. Despite Pittsburgh's struggles, he's been an effective driver and passer who just needs to improve his touch around the perimeter and basket.

65. Louis King (Oregon, SF, Freshman)

Despite losing Bol Bol early, Oregon managed to win the Pac-12 tournament on the back of King's scoring. At 6'9", he's shown impressive range with multiple made threes in four consecutive games heading into the NCAA tournament. He lacks burst and wiggle off the dribble, but his positional tools and shot-making ensure a promising foundation to build on.

64. Aric Holman (Mississippi State, C, Junior)

Scouts watching Mississippi State face Kentucky in the SEC tournament had to have come away impressed with Holman, a 6'10" center who made all five of his three-pointers. He'll finish above 43.0 percent from deep for the second consecutive season. And although his impact fluctuates and remains dependent on his shot-making, Holman's fit as a stretch 5 and rim protector remains appealing for a second-round prospect.

63. Tyler Bey (Colorado, PF, Sophomore)

Bey's skill level is too far behind for the 2019 draft, but his physical tools should earn him a spot on watch lists for 2020. Per 40 minutes, the athletic, 6'7" forward has averaged 20.3 points, 14.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals. He'd improve his stock next year by making more than 5-of-22 threes and converting far more of his attempts off cuts (38th percentile, 25.7 percent of offense).

62. Joshua Obiesie (Germany, PG, 2000)

Obiesie could be a second-round stash option for a team that's intrigued by his 6'6" size and ball-handling. He's only 18 years old with limited meaningful experience, but he's had some strong showings in FIBA Europe Cup this year, averaging 10.7 points in 19.5 minutes with eight threes through six games.

61. Yovel Zoosman (Israel, SF, 1998)

Having played in five European Championships, Zoosman has been on scouting radars since 2014. He's not an exciting athlete or scorer, but he's been efficient through 25 Euroleague games at 20 years old, shooting 50.0 percent and 39.1 percent from three. Teams could look at his 6'6" size, shot-making, passing and comfort level at a high level and see a draftable project in the second round.