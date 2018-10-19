2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 College Prospects to Watch

2 of 21

45. Tyus Battle, Syracuse SG, Junior

Back for a third season at Syracuse after averaging 19.2 points per game, Battle is poised for another big campaign. But will it translate to NBA interest? He'll have to be more efficient after he shot just 39.9 percent and only averaged 2.1 assists in 39.0 minutes per contest. He must also improve his two-point shot selection and shooting accuracy.

44. Xavier Sneed, Kansas State SG/SF, Junior

Sneed could put himself in the second-round mix with his NBA tools and three-and-D potential. He averaged 1.8 threes and 1.6 steals per game a year ago. Sneed seems unlikely to develop much off the dribble, but there is plenty of room for his shooting consistency to improve.

43. Sagaba Konate, West Virginia C, Junior

Konate will try to make a draft case as a defensive specialist and enforcer. He lacks offensive skill, though he did shoot 79.0 percent from the free-throw line and occasionally flashed mid-range touch. He'll draw looks for his length and timing in rim protection, where he blocked 3.2 shots in 25.4 minutes per game.

42. Carsen Edwards, Purdue PG/SG, Junior

Edwards returns as a National Player of the Year candidate, though there will be debate over his NBA outlook. His selling point is his ability to catch fire on the offensive end for stretches. He made 65 pull-up jumpers at a 45.5 percent clip and ranked in the 98th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. Edwards, 6'1", just isn't a point guard or an explosive athlete. He'll want to convince scouts that his scoring can translate and that he can be a bench spark.

41. Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, G/F, Senior

At 6'6", 241 pounds, Schofield is built differently than most forwards, but his mix of strength, quickness and outside shot-making gives him a chance. After hitting 46 threes combined during his first two seasons at Tennessee, he hit 64 of 162 from behind the arc in 2017-18.