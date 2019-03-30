Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Join Knicks as Front-Runners to Sign PG in Free Agency

If Kyrie Irving leaves the Boston Celtics for New York City this offseason, it may not be for the Knicks.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Friday that some around the league believe Irving would prefer to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I think Brooklyn is the fit that's better for him in terms of his mindset," former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said. "I think he likes what they've done there, culturally."

The Nets will have cap space to add a max contract and appears ready to make a leap despite being depleted of draft picks by the ill-fated Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce trade in 2014. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference at 38-38 and has a potential co-star guard for Irving in D'Angelo Russell.

                     

