Pelicans GM Rumors: Warriors' Larry Harris, Nets' Trajan Langdon to Interview

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 29, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: The New Orleans Pelicans logo sits center court during the first half of a NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on November 22, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

With the New Orleans Pelicans eliminated from playoff contention, the franchise is shifting focus to rebuilding its front office for next season and beyond. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday afternoon that the Pelicans have been granted permission to interview several candidates to fill their general manager position.

Among them are Golden State Warriors director of player personnel Larry Harris, Brooklyn Nets G League general manager Trajan Langdon and Houston Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. 

New Orleans relieved Dell Demps of his general manager duties on Feb. 15. 

   

