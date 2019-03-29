Pelicans GM Rumors: Warriors' Larry Harris, Nets' Trajan Langdon to Interview

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

With the New Orleans Pelicans eliminated from playoff contention, the franchise is shifting focus to rebuilding its front office for next season and beyond.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday afternoon that the Pelicans have been granted permission to interview several candidates to fill their general manager position.

Among them are Golden State Warriors director of player personnel Larry Harris, Brooklyn Nets G League general manager Trajan Langdon and Houston Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

New Orleans relieved Dell Demps of his general manager duties on Feb. 15.

