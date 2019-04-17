2019 Washington Redskins Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

An offseason of question marks for the Washington Redskins gives way to the hope of what 2019 can bring for a franchise in desperate need of good things to happen.

This season marks the third time in three years Washington will have a different starting quarterback. Case Keenum takes over for Alex Smith, whose future in the NFL remains unclear after suffering a compound fracture in his right leg last November against the Houston Texans.

Before Smith went down, the Redskins looked like a playoff contender. They were 6-3 in the nine games he finished, but wound up losing six of their last seven to end under .500 for the second straight season.

Head coach Jay Gruden returns for his sixth season, trying to get Washington back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Here is the schedule Gruden and the Redskins will face in the 2019 regular season, via the team's official website:

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 3 (Sept. 23): vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 8 (Oct. 24): at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Analysis



Nick Wass/Associated Press

In an attempt to supplement their roster, Washington signed free-agent Landon Collins to a deal that pays him the highest average annual salary for a safety at $14 million per year.

Keenum was the other major acquisition, though his upside is unclear after a disappointing season with the Denver Broncos. He threw for a career-high 3,890 yards but had just 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Redskins also added former first-round bust Ereck Flowers as offensive line depth. Other than those three moves, the team really didn't do anything major in free agency and will instead put a lot of hope on their upcoming draft class, including the No. 15 overall pick.

Adrian Peterson proved he still had something in the tank last season. The 2012 NFL MVP ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns after being signed to start when second-round pick Derrius Guice tore his ACL in the first preseason game.

If Guice makes it back to full strength and turns into the player Washington believes it drafted last year, Gruden could have a terrific tandem in the backfield.

The Redskins could also benefit from playing a soft schedule.

Their 2019 opponents had the worst winning percentage (.469) based on records last year, per CBS Sports' John Breech. The matchups include games against the AFC East and NFC North.

Pivotal Matchups

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The easiest way for Washington to improve on last year's 7-9 record is playing better against the NFC East. Its two wins in the division came in back-to-back weeks against the Dallas Cowboys (Week 7) and New York Giants (Week 8).

Dating back to 2017, the Redskins have won three of their 12 games against the Cowboys, Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Outside of the division, there appear to be plenty of winnable games on the docket. Even with the addition of Le'Veon Bell, the New York Jets are still bereft of talent on both sides of the ball. They will be hoping quarterback Sam Darnold takes a leap forward in his second season.

The Detroit Lions fell apart in Matt Patricia's first season as head coach. They responded by trying to become the NFC's New England Patriots, signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola as free agents.

Other sub-.500 opponents on Washington's schedule include the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Even with many questions about the Redskins' roster coming into the season, if things bounce their way, the schedule could at least have them in postseason contention down the stretch.