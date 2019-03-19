Bucks Beat Lakers 115-101 with LeBron James, Giannis Both Out with Injuries

The two names atop the marquee sat out, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks persevered to play basketball nonetheless.

Khris Middleton scored 30 points and Brook Lopez added 28 points and nine rebounds, leading the Bucks to a 115-101 win over the struggling Lakers on Tuesday.

The Lakers have lost nine of their last 10 games and four straight. LeBron James, who missed 11 shots in the fourth quarter and had his shot blocked by Mario Hezonja on a game-winning attempt as time expired Sunday against the New York Knicks, sat out for the second time in three games. The Lakers are planning to manage James' workload the rest of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks are 4-2 without Antetokounmpo this season. 

Nikola Mirotic also added 23 points, as the Bucks chucked up 47 threes without their MVP candidate.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a game-high 35 points off the bench for the Lakers, who are inching closer to being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. 

         

What's Next?

The Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Bucks travel to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

