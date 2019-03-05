Manny Machado Signing Drives $3 Million Ticket Sale Increase for Padres

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

San Diego Padres president of business operations Erik Greupner told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com that the team has pulled in almost $3 million in additional ticket revenue since the team inked third baseman Manny Machado to a deal two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old Machado had 37 home runs and 107 RBI in 162 games for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Naturally, the four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner should be a major attraction for a fanbase that hasn't seen a winning season since 2010 or a playoff appearance since 2006.

Machado, who signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego, is on a team with a bright future. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked San Diego's farm system No. 1 in the bigs.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.