Manny Machado Signing Drives $3 Million Ticket Sale Increase for Padres

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2019

PEORIA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Manny Machado #8 of the San Diego Padres addresses the media at Peoria Stadium on February 22, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

San Diego Padres president of business operations Erik Greupner told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com that the team has pulled in almost $3 million in additional ticket revenue since the team inked third baseman Manny Machado to a deal two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old Machado had 37 home runs and 107 RBI in 162 games for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Naturally, the four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner should be a major attraction for a fanbase that hasn't seen a winning season since 2010 or a playoff appearance since 2006.

Machado, who signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego, is on a team with a bright future. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked San Diego's farm system No. 1 in the bigs.

         

