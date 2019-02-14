MLB Farm System Rankings: Pre-2019 Spring Training Edition

MLB Farm System Rankings: Pre-2019 Spring Training EditionFebruary 14, 2019
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indications of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1/Top 100 Prospects: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players are identified by where they will fall in our first top 100 prospect list of the year, which will be released later this spring.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors at the MLB level. These are the guys who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could eventually end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
With spring training officially underway, it's time for an updated look at the MLB prospect landscape.
A handful of trades have taken place since we last updated our farm system rankings shortly after the new year—most notably the J.T. Realmuto blockbuster.
We'll likely update and tweak these rankings again before Opening Day, but the following will serve as a baseline as spring training begins.
The factors below helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Michael Chavis
|23
|2
|2. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
|22
|3
|3. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|23
|3
|4. 1B Triston Casas
|19
|3
|5. RHP Bryan Mata
|19
|3
|6. SS Antoni Flores
|18
|3
|7. LHP Jay Groome
|20
|3
|8. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|24
|3
|9. RHP Tanner Houck
|22
|3
|10. SS C.J. Chatham
|24
|3
Just Missed: OF Nick Decker, 3B Danny Diaz, RHP Durbin Feltman
2019 Outlook
The Red Sox's ability to climb in these rankings will depend on the continued development of pitching prospects Darwinzon Hernandez, Bryan Mata, Jay Groome and Tanner Houck. All four have high ceilings with equally low floors, and that volatility makes it hard to rank them any higher.
Michael Chavis is the one top prospect who could make a legitimate impact at the MLB level in 2019, provided he finds a path to playing time. Reliever Durbin Feltman also appears to be on the fast track and is a name worth watching.
Teenagers Antoni Flores ($1.4 million) and Danny Diaz ($1.6 million) signed big bonuses during the 2017 international window, and both have the potential to be pop-up prospects in their full-season debuts.
29. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Nico Hoerner
|21
|Top 100
|2. C Miguel Amaya
|19
|2
|3. OF Cole Roederer
|19
|3
|4. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|20
|3
|5. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|23
|3
|6. LHP Justin Steele
|23
|3
|7. SS Aramis Ademan
|20
|3
|8. OF Brennen Davis
|19
|3
|9. RHP Cory Abbott
|23
|3
|10. RHP Paul Richan
|21
|3
Just Missed: RHP Richard Gallardo, RHP Alex Lange, LHP Brendon Little, RHP Keegan Thompson
2019 Outlook
The Cubs have worked hard to restock the farm system via the draft and the international market in recent seasons after welcoming a wave of top prospects to the MLB level.
While the pitching side of the system remains thin, there are some promising arms on the cusp. Left-hander Justin Steele and a healthy Adbert Alzolay could both debut in 2019, while the same is true of 2018 first-round pick Nico Hoerner if he keeps raking.
Outfielders Cole Roederer ($1.2 million) and Brennen Davis ($1.1 million) both received above-slot bonuses as second-round picks last year, and both are capable of making the jump to Tier 2 status with strong full-season debuts.
28. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 2B Keston Hiura
|22
|Top 25
|2. OF Corey Ray
|24
|2
|3. SS Brice Turang
|19
|3
|4. RHP Zack Brown
|24
|3
|5. OF Tristen Lutz
|20
|3
|6. IF Mauricio Dubon
|24
|3
|7. OF Carlos Rodriguez
|18
|3
|8. 3B Lucas Erceg
|23
|3
|9. OF Joe Gray
|18
|3
|10. RHP Trey Supak
|22
|3
Just Missed: OF Micah Bello, C/1B Jacob Nottingham, OF Je'Von Ward
2019 Outlook
After trading several top prospects in the Christian Yelich deal before welcoming Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes to the MLB level, the Brewers farm system has been considerably thinned.
That said, they still have one elite young talent in second baseman Keston Hiura, who has a 70-grade hit tool and 60-grade power. Cory Spangenberg was signed as a stopgap option at second base, but it won't be long before Hiura is in the everyday lineup.
Outfielder Je'Von Ward was signed away from a commitment to USC with a $475,000 bonus as a 12th-round pick in 2017. The 19-year-old hit .307/.391/.403 with 17 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 64 games at the rookie league level, and he could join the organizational top 10 in short order.
27. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|22
|Top 25
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|19
|Top 100
|3. OF Marco Luciano
|17
|3
|4. RHP Shaun Anderson
|24
|3
|5. OF Alexander Canario
|18
|3
|6. RHP Sean Hjelle
|21
|3
|7. OF Heath Quinn
|23
|3
|8. RHP Gregory Santos
|19
|3
|9. RHP Melvin Adon
|24
|3
|10. OF Diego Rincones
|19
|3
Just Missed: C/1B Aramis Garcia, 3B Jacob Gonzalez, 1B/OF Chris Shaw, RHP Logan Webb
2019 Outlook
Between first-round picks Joey Bart (No. 2, 2018) and Heliot Ramos (No. 19, 2017) and marquee international signing Marco Luciano ($2.6 million, 2018), the Giants have added some promising young pieces to a farm system that was once paper thin.
Slugger Chris Shaw should have a chance to win the everyday left field job this spring and Aramis Garcia is in the mix for the backup catcher job. The top prospect to watch at the MLB level is hard-throwing Melvin Adon. He can touch 102 mph with his fastball and he thrived in the AFL after moving to the bullpen.
Outfielder Alexander Canario signed for just $60,000 in 2016 and he's been rocketing up the organizational rankings since winning Dominican Summer League MVP in 2017. His Single-A debut will be among the most anticipated leaguewide.
26. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Triston McKenzie
|21
|Top 50
|2. 3B Nolan Jones
|20
|Top 50
|3. OF George Valera
|18
|3
|4. C Bo Naylor
|18
|3
|5. SS Tyler Freeman
|19
|3
|6. RHP Luis Oviedo
|19
|3
|7. SS Brayan Rocchio
|18
|3
|8. RHP Ethan Hankins
|18
|3
|9. LHP Sam Hentges
|22
|3
|10. SS/3B Yu Chang
|23
|3
Just Missed: RHP Elijah Morgan, RHP Lenny Torres
2019 Outlook
While the Indians farm system is propped up by two elite prospects, it's the progression of the six teenagers ranked behind them that could ultimately lead them to climb up the rankings. Outfielder George Valera, in particular, has top-100 upside.
Shortstop Francisco Lindor is nursing a calf strain that could land him on the disabled list to start the season. That might open the door for Yu Chang to break camp with the team after he hit .337/.396/.523 with four doubles and four home runs in the Arizona Fall League.
The 6'4", 170-pound Luis Oviedo is one of the most projectable pitching prospects in baseball with a big fastball and three offspeed pitches. The 19-year-old posted a 2.05 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 while holding opponents to a .190 batting average last season.
25. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|20
|Top 50
|2. OF Victor Victor Mesa
|22
|Top 100
|3. RHP Nick Neidert
|22
|2
|4. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|23
|3
|5. OF Monte Harrison
|23
|3
|6. OF Connor Scott
|19
|3
|7. RHP Jorge Guzman
|23
|3
|8. 2B Isan Diaz
|22
|3
|9. RHP Jordan Yamamoto
|22
|3
|10. C Will Banfield
|19
|3
Just Missed: RHP Edward Cabrera, SS Jose Devers, RHP Zac Gallen, LHP Braxton Garrett, OF Tristan Pompey
2019 Outlook
There's a new No. 1 prospect in the Marlins system after right-hander Sixto Sanchez was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in the J.T. Realmuto blockbuster. He joins Cuban outfielder Victor Victor Mesa as a high-profile new addition to the rebuilding club's minor league ranks.
Right-handers Nick Neidert, Sandy Alcantara and Jordan Yamamoto could all see time in the MLB rotation this season. Yamamoto—an underrated addition in the Christian Yelich trade—posted a 2.06 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 26 innings in the AFL.
Projectable 6'4", 175-pound right-hander Edward Cabrera struck out 93 batters in 100.1 innings at Single-A Clinton last season. The 20-year-old might have the highest ceiling of any pitching prospect in the system.
24. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Brady Singer
|22
|Top 100
|2. C MJ Melendez
|20
|Top 100
|3. OF Khalil Lee
|20
|Top 100
|4. LHP Daniel Lynch
|22
|3
|5. RHP Jackson Kowar
|22
|3
|6. SS Nicky Lopez
|23
|3
|7. 1B Nick Pratto
|20
|3
|8. OF Seuly Matias
|20
|3
|9. OF Kyle Isbel
|21
|3
|10. RHP Carlos Hernandez
|21
|3
Just Missed: LHP Kris Bubic, RHP Yefri Del Rosario, RHP Josh Staumont
2019 Outlook
The Royals gave their system a serious shot in the arm with the selections of Brady Singer (No. 18), Jackson Kowar (No. 33) and Daniel Lynch (No. 34) last June. This is still a top-heavy system, but they've added some quality talent the past few years.
Middle infielder Nicky Lopez is the team's one MLB-ready top prospect after hitting .308/.382/.417 with 30 extra-base hits and 15 steals between Double-A and Triple-A. Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi are blocking his path, though, so he may need to move elsewhere defensively.
Right-hander Yefri Del Rosario was scooped up last offseason for $650,000 after he was removed from the Atlanta Braves system as a result of their international violations. The 19-year-old posted a 3.19 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 79 innings in his Single-A debut, and he has a ton of physical projection remaining.
23. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Andres Gimenez
|20
|Top 50
|2. 1B Peter Alonso
|24
|Top 100
|3. 3B Mark Vientos
|19
|Top 100
|4. SS Ronny Mauricio
|17
|3
|5. LHP David Peterson
|23
|3
|6. SS Shervyen Newton
|19
|3
|7. LHP Anthony Kay
|23
|3
|8. RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson
|18
|3
|9. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|23
|3
|10. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|22
|3
Just Missed: C Francisco Alvarez, OF Adrian Hernandez, OF Freddy Valdez
2019 Outlook
The Mets have a clear-cut top eight prospects in their system, and there's some potentially elite talent in that group, but the drop-off behind them is steep.
Slugger Peter Alonso will compete with veteran Todd Frazier for the starting first base job this spring. Even if he doesn't win outright, expect to see Alonso in the majors before midseason after he posted a .975 OPS with 36 home runs and 119 RBI last year.
The most likely prospects to jump up into the team's top 10 are last year's big-ticket international free-agent signings. Catcher Francisco Alvarez ($2.7 million) and outfielder Freddy Valdez ($1.45 million) both have tremendous long-term upside.
22. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|19
|Top 25
|2. RHP Griffin Canning
|22
|Top 100
|3. OF Brandon Marsh
|21
|Top 100
|4. IF Luis Rengifo
|21
|3
|5. OF Jordyn Adams
|19
|3
|6. 2B Jahmai Jones
|21
|3
|7. LHP Jose Suarez
|21
|3
|8. 1B Matt Thaiss
|23
|3
|9. OF D'Shawn Knowles
|18
|3
|10. LHP Patrick Sandoval
|22
|3
Just Missed: RHP Ty Buttrey, OF Michael Hermosillo, RHP Chris Rodriguez, RHP Jose Soriano
2019 Outlook
Not long ago, the Angels had the consensus worst farm system in baseball. They've consistently hit on their early draft picks in recent seasons, though, including the uber-talented Jo Adell. This could be a top-15 system by midseason if their top guys continue to develop as hoped.
Matt Thaiss will never have prototypical first baseman power, but he's one Albert Pujols injury away from the starting first base job after a strong season in the upper minors. Reliever Ty Buttrey is also one to watch at the MLB level after he posted a 3.31 ERA and 11.0 K/9 with four saves in 16 games following a mid-August promotion—he has closer upside.
D'Shawn Knowles could be latest Bahamian prospect to make a name for himself, following in the footsteps of Lucius Fox, Jazz Chisholm and Kristian Robinson. The 18-year-old hit .311/.391/.464 with 21 extra-base hits in 58 rookie ball games.
21. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|21
|Top 25
|2. SS Carter Kieboom
|21
|Top 50
|3. SS Luis Garcia
|18
|Top 100
|4. RHP Mason Denaburg
|19
|3
|5. RHP Wil Crowe
|24
|3
|6. SS Yasel Antuna
|19
|3
|7. LHP Seth Romero
|22
|3
|8. RHP Sterling Sharp
|23
|3
|9. OF Gage Canning
|21
|3
|10. C Israel Pineda
|18
|3
Just Missed: RHP James Bourque, OF Telmito Agustin, RHP Jake Irvin, RHP Jackson Tetreault
2019 Outlook
There's not a more top-heavy system in baseball than the Nationals. Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom are both elite, and shortstop Luis Garcia is not far behind. A healthy Mason Denaburg would make a fourth quality prospect, but there's a chasm between that group and the rest of the system.
Assuming Bryce Harper signs elsewhere, Victor Robles will have a clear path to a starting job in the outfield, and he might be the NL Rookie of the Year front-runner. Otherwise, reliever James Bourque is the most likely farmhand to make an impact. The 25-year-old used an excellent fastball/curveball pairing to post a 1.70 ERA and 12.9 K/9 in 41 games between High-A and Double-A.
Catcher Israel Pineda could quickly emerge as the top backstop prospect in the system in his full-season debut. Signed for $450,000 in 2016, he hit .273/.341/.388 with seven doubles and four home runs in 46 games at Low-A Auburn, and he has the receiving skills to develop into a plus defender.
20. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Alec Bohm
|22
|Top 100
|2. SS Luis Garcia
|18
|2
|3. RHP Adonis Medina
|22
|2
|4. OF Adam Haseley
|22
|2
|5. RHP Spencer Howard
|22
|3
|6. LHP JoJo Romero
|22
|3
|7. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|23
|3
|8. LHP Cole Irvin
|25
|3
|9. LHP Ranger Suarez
|23
|3
|10. RHP Francisco Morales
|19
|3
Just Missed: 2B Daniel Brito, OF Mickey Moniak
2019 Outlook
Trading No. 1 prospect Sixto Sanchez to the Marlins in the J.T. Realmuto cost the Phillies several spots in these rankings, and the system as a whole is in a bit of a downturn. It's a pitching-heavy group, and if a few of their more well-regarded arms can take a step forward, the arrow would again be pointing up.
MLB-ready arms like Enyel De Los Santos, Ranger Suarez and Cole Irvin could ultimately wind up being used as trade fodder, given the quality starting pitching depth the team already possesses. With that in mind, outfielder Adam Haseley could impact arrival in the majors, especially if Bryce Harper signs elsewhere.
Former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak quietly hit .297/.347/.470 with 24 extra-base hits in 53 games from July 1 on, and he could regain his top prospect status with more of the same in 2019.
19. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Yusniel Diaz
|22
|Top 100
|2. LHP DL Hall
|20
|Top 100
|3. 3B Ryan Mountcastle
|21
|2
|4. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|19
|2
|5. OF Austin Hays
|23
|3
|6. OF Ryan McKenna
|22
|3
|7. RHP Dean Kremer
|23
|3
|8. LHP Zac Lowther
|23
|3
|9. SS Jean Carmona
|19
|3
|10. LHP Keegan Akin
|23
|3
Just Missed: 3B JC Encarnacion, RHP Hunter Harvey, RHP Blaine Knight, SS Richie Martin, RHP Luis Ortiz
2019 Outlook
The Orioles added a wealth of prospect talent to the farm system during last summer's fire sale, headlined by outfielder Yusniel Diaz—the centerpiece of the Manny Machado trade. The system is still thin on impact prospects, but the talent pool is deeper than it's been in years.
Third baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Ryan McKenna could both be part of the everyday lineup by midseason. McKenna, a fourth-round pick in 2015, hit .315/.410/.457 between High-A and Double-A and then posted a .344/.474/.590 line in the AFL.
Unless a late move is made to sign Jose Iglesias, it looks like Rule 5 picks Richie Martin and Drew Jackson will be entrusted with the shortstop job. With a plus glove and a first-round pedigree and fresh off a breakout offensive season at Double-A, Martin could surprise some people.
18. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|22
|Top 25
|2. 3B Colton Welker
|21
|Top 100
|3. 1B/3B Tyler Nevin
|21
|Top 100
|4. 2B/SS Garrett Hampson
|24
|2
|5. LHP Ryan Rolison
|21
|3
|6. 1B Grant Lavigne
|19
|3
|7. RHP Peter Lambert
|21
|3
|8. 3B Ryan Vilade
|19
|3
|9. SS Terrin Vavra
|21
|3
|10. RHP Justin Lawrence
|24
|3
Just Missed: OF Yonathan Daza, SS Eddy Diaz, OF Daniel Montano, RHP Reid Humphreys, RHP Riley Pint
2019 Outlook
The Colorado Rockies farm slants heavily in the position-player direction after it churned out some quality pitching talent in recent years. They can't afford to have the pitching pipeline run dry, especially considering how hard it is to convince free-agent hurlers to sign. Still, there's a lot of talent here.
Garrett Hampson should get the first crack at the vacant second base job this spring, and at the very least he looks ticketed for a utility role with the MLB squad. Sidewinder Justin Lawrence is also capable of pitching his way into a late-inning relief role after a dominant showing in the Arizona Fall League.
Shortstop Eddy Diaz has hit .310/.411/.431 with 84 steals in 87 games the past two seasons in the Dominican Summer League. His stateside debut will be one to watch.
17. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Jon Duplantier
|24
|Top 50
|2. OF Kristian Robinson
|18
|Top 50
|3. SS Jazz Chisholm
|21
|Top 100
|4. C Daulton Varsho
|22
|2
|5. RHP Taylor Widener
|24
|3
|6. OF Alek Thomas
|18
|3
|7. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|19
|3
|8. OF Jake McCarthy
|21
|3
|9. SS Blaze Alexander
|19
|3
|10. RHP Emilio Vargas
|22
|3
Just Missed: RHP Taylor Clarke, 1B Kevin Cron, 3B Drew Ellis, 1B Pavin Smith, C Andy Yerzy, IF Andy Young
2019 Outlook
The Arizona Diamondbacks opted to target MLB-ready talent when they acquired Luke Weaver and Carson Kelly from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Paul Goldschmidt deal in December. That was a missed opportunity to bolster a mediocre farm system, but it could mean a more competitive team in 2019.
Jon Duplantier and Taylor Widener are both knocking on the door after dominant seasons at Double-A, and an eventual trade of Zack Greinke and/or Robbie Ray would open the door. Slugger Kevin Cron, who posted a .921 OPS with 51 extra-base hits at Triple-A, has also earned a shot.
Outfielder Kristian Robinson has a chance to be the breakout prospect of 2019. He hit .279/.363/.428 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 12 steals in 57 games in his stateside debut, and he didn't turn 18 until Dec. 11. Remember that name, folks.
16. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|21
|Top 25
|2. C Sean Murphy
|24
|Top 50
|3. LHP A.J. Puk
|23
|Top 100
|4. OF Austin Beck
|20
|2
|5. OF Lazaro Armenteros
|19
|3
|6. OF Jameson Hannah
|21
|3
|7. SS/OF Jorge Mateo
|23
|3
|8. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|23
|3
|9. 3B Sheldon Neuse
|24
|3
|10. OF Skye Bolt
|25
|3
Just Missed: OF Luis Barrera, RHP Brian Howard, RHP James Kaprielian
2019 Outlook
The stalled developments of Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian, Grant Holmes, Sheldon Neuse and others have hurt the outlook of the Oakland A's system, and losing Kyler Murray to the NFL is another major blow. Still, two of the game's elite left-handed pitching prospects and a potential franchise catcher is enough to prop them up for now.
Expect to see Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk not only pitching in the majors but also leading the staff by midseason. Who else is going to do it? Mike Fiers and Marco Estrada are useful veteran inning-eaters, not staff aces. The same goes for catcher Sean Murphy. Once he's deemed ready, Nick Hundley and Josh Phegley won't stand in his way.
Despite middling stuff, Brian Howard could soon sneak into the top 10. The 6'9" right-hander has plus command of an advanced four-pitch repertoire and uses his height well. The 23-year-old went 11-7 with a 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 139.1 innings between High-A and Double-A, and he's close to his ceiling as a back-end starter.
15. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|22
|Top 25
|2. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|22
|Top 50
|3. SS Oneil Cruz
|20
|Top 100
|4. OF Travis Swaggerty
|21
|Top 100
|5. OF Calvin Mitchell
|19
|3
|6. SS Cole Tucker
|22
|3
|7. 2B Kevin Kramer
|25
|3
|8. OF Bryan Reynolds
|24
|3
|9. IF Kevin Newman
|25
|3
|10. RHP Steven Jennings
|20
|3
Just Missed: RHP Luis Escobar, OF Jason Martin, OF Lolo Sanchez
2019 Outlook
The Pittsburgh Pirates have done a solid job of developing pitching in recent years, so it's a bit surprising that so many of their top prospects are hitters. And with so many of its top guys likely to debut in 2019, this system could be headed for a slide.
Mitch Keller is as MLB-ready as any top-tier pitching prospect, and Ke'Bryan Hayes could push Colin Moran for the third base job by the second half of 2019. That said, it's the brewing battle between Cole Tucker, Kevin Kramer and Kevin Newman for two middle infield spots that could produce the team's first impact prospects of the new season.
The door will be wide open for Steven Jennings to claim the title of top pitching prospect in the system once Keller is promoted. A two-sport star in high school, he could make significant strides in a hurry now that he's turned his full attention to baseball.
14. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Taylor Hearn
|24
|Top 100
|2. RHP Hans Crouse
|20
|2
|3. OF Leody Taveras
|20
|2
|4. OF Julio Pablo Martinez
|22
|2
|5. RHP Cole Winn
|19
|2
|6. OF Bubba Thompson
|20
|3
|7. IF Anderson Tejeda
|20
|3
|8. RHP Jonathan Hernandez
|22
|3
|9. LHP Brock Burke
|22
|3
|10. RHP Tyler Phillips
|21
|3
Just Missed: RHP A.J. Alexy, 3B Sherten Apostel, SS Jonathan Ornelas, LHP Joe Palumbo, LHP Cole Ragans, IF Eli White, RHP Owen White
2019 Outlook
The Texas Rangers have had a tough time developing pitching talent since Derek Holland, C.J. Wilson, Scott Feldman and Tommy Hunter helped lead the team to back-to-back World Series appearances at the start of the decade. That could soon change thanks to a farm system that's loaded with high-ceiling arms and toolsy outfielders.
Left-hander Taylor Hearn was acquired from the Pirates in the Keone Kela trade last summer, and he's the most MLB-ready arm in the system. The development of his slider as a viable third pitch will determine whether he finds his way into the rotation, but his high-octane fastball and plus changeup would already be a weapon out of the bullpen.
Infielder Jonathan Ornelas is one of a number of low-level prospects who could help propel this system even higher in the rankings. A third-round pick last June, he hit .302/.389/.459 with 17 extra-base hits and 15 steals in rookie ball.
13. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Estevan Florial
|21
|Top 100
|2. RHP Deivi Garcia
|19
|Top 100
|3. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga
|24
|2
|4. OF Everson Pereira
|17
|2
|5. RHP Michael King
|23
|2
|6. RHP Roansy Contreras
|19
|3
|7. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|22
|3
|8. C Anthony Seigler
|19
|3
|9. RHP Garrett Whitlock
|22
|3
|10. OF Antonio Cabello
|18
|3
Just Missed: RHP Domingo Acevedo, RHP Luis Gil, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Matt Sauer, RHP Trevor Stephan
2019 Outlook
The New York Yankees have more high-ceiling pitching talent than any organization outside the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. Most of it still resides in the lower levels of the minors, though, which adds some obvious risk to their projection. The system is also extremely thin on position-player talent. Still, this could be a top-10 group by midseason.
Jonathan Loaisiga looks like the next man up for a rotation spot. Given James Paxton's injury history and CC Sabathia's age (38), that figures to be an important role. Michael King is also ready for a look after he went 11-5 with a 1.79 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 161.1 innings on his way to Triple-A.
Outfielder Antonio Cabello was one of the prospects the Yankees signed with the money they set aside for Shohei Ohtani. He made his stateside debut as a 17-year-old and hit .321/.426/.555 with 18 extra-base hits in 40 rookie league games. Keep a close eye on this one.
12. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Gorman
|18
|Top 100
|2. RHP Alex Reyes
|24
|Top 100
|3. RHP Dakota Hudson
|24
|Top 100
|4. C Andrew Knizner
|24
|2
|5. 3B Elehuris Montero
|20
|2
|6. RHP Ryan Helsley
|24
|3
|7. OF Dylan Carlson
|20
|3
|8. RHP Griffin Roberts
|22
|3
|9. OF Jhon Torres
|18
|3
|10. 3B Malcom Nunez
|17
|3
Just Missed: OF Randy Arozarena, LHP Genesis Cabrera, OF Justin Williams
2019 Outlook
The St. Louis Cardinals' ranking is a bit of a mirage. Alex Reyes will lose his prospect status with the next major league out he records, while Dakota Hudson is 22.2 innings from doing the same. In other words, two top-100-caliber prospects could be removed from the equation before the All-Star break. There are plenty of promising low-level prospects capable of easing that loss, though.
While Hudson will likely break camp with a spot in the bullpen unless they intend to stretch him back out as a starter, Reyes could be left behind at extended spring training in an effort to limit his workload. If Yadier Molina misses any time, catcher Andrew Knizner could wind up having the biggest impact of any prospect.
Still, few, if any, professional baseball players put up better numbers than Malcom Nunez in 2018. The 17-year-old hit .415/.497/.774 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 44 games in the Dominican Summer League. How will he handle a tougher test in his U.S. debut?
11. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|21
|Top 25
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|21
|Top 50
|3. SS Isaac Paredes
|19
|2
|4. OF Daz Cameron
|22
|2
|5. RHP Franklin Perez
|21
|2
|6. RHP Alex Faedo
|23
|2
|7. RHP Beau Burrows
|22
|3
|8. OF Parker Meadows
|19
|3
|9. OF Christin Stewart
|25
|3
|10. OF Brock Deatherage
|23
|3
Just Missed: SS Willi Castro, RHP Kyle Funkhouser, SS Wenceel Perez, C Jake Rogers
2019 Outlook
The Detroit Tigers have assembled an impressive collection of high-end talent since they kicked off a rebuild with the trade of Justin Verlander at the 2017 August waiver deadline. It's easy to dream on a future rotation of Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Franklin Perez, Alex Faedo and Beau Burrows.
While the system is pitching-heavy at the top, outfielder Christin Stewart could be the first to establish himself as a long-term piece at the MLB level. The 25-year-old hit .267/.375/.417 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games following a September call-up, and he should be part of the Opening Day lineup—either in left field or as the DH.
Brock Deatherage hit .307/.397/.548 with 14 home runs and 18 steals during a breakout senior season at NC State, and he just kept hitting after going in the 10th round last June. He reached High-A in his pro debut and hit a combined .326/.385/.504 with eight doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 19 steals. Some guys can just flat-out hit.
10. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Justus Sheffield
|22
|Top 50
|2. LHP Yusei Kikuchi
|27
|Top 100
|3. OF Julio Rodriguez
|18
|Top 100
|4. OF Jarred Kelenic
|19
|Top 100
|5. 1B Evan White
|22
|2
|6. RHP Justin Dunn
|23
|2
|7. RHP Logan Gilbert
|21
|3
|8. OF Kyle Lewis
|23
|3
|9. 2B Shed Long
|23
|3
|10. C Cal Raleigh
|22
|3
Just Missed: OF Braden Bishop, SS Noelvi Marte, RHP Erik Swanson, OF Dom Thompson-Williams
2019 Outlook
The Seattle Mariners won't hold this spot in the rankings for long. Yusei Kikuchi could be the Opening Day starter, and Justus Sheffield will arrive in short order if he doesn't win a rotation spot. Graduating them will be an obvious hit. Still, this is a system on the rise thanks to a busy offseason.
Aside from the aforementioned Kikuchi and Sheffield, outfielder Braden Bishop is the system's most MLB-ready prospect. With top-of-the-order speed and a good glove in center field, he could serve as an oft-used fourth outfielder.
Catcher Cal Raleigh hit .288/.367/.534 with 10 doubles and eight home runs at Low-A after being selected in the third round last June. He's already the best catching prospect on a team without a long-term answer at the position, and if he can smooth the rough edges defensively, he could arrive soon.
9. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|19
|Top 25
|2. OF Alex Kirilloff
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|20
|Top 50
|4. OF Trevor Larnach
|21
|2
|5. OF Brent Rooker
|24
|2
|6. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|24
|2
|7. SS Wander Javier
|19
|3
|8. RHP Jhoan Duran
|21
|3
|9. LHP Lewis Thorpe
|23
|3
|10. C Ryan Jeffers
|21
|3
Just Missed: RHP Jorge Alcala, OF Akil Baddoo, RHP Blayne Enlow, 2B/SS Nick Gordon, 2B/SS Yunior Severino
2019 Outlook
The Minnesota Twins have as much homegrown talent as any team at the MLB level, and the pipeline is still going strong, as two of the best offensive prospects in baseball headline the system.
Lefty Stephen Gonsalves has nothing left to prove in the minors after he went 12-3 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 120.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He was shelled to the tune of a 6.57 ERA in 24.2 innings in the majors, but the potential is still there for him to be a staple in the middle of the rotation.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers looks like one of the early steals from the 2018 draft class. He was taken in the second round after a standout junior season at UNC-Wilmington, and he torched rookie ball pitching to the tune of a .422/.543/.578 line in 28 games to earn an early promotion to Single-A. Could he be the catcher of the future?
8. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Alex Verdugo
|22
|Top 25
|2. SS Gavin Lux
|21
|Top 50
|3. C Keibert Ruiz
|20
|Top 100
|4. RHP Dustin May
|21
|Top 100
|5. C/3B Will Smith
|23
|2
|6. SS Jeter Downs
|20
|2
|7. RHP Tony Gonsolin
|24
|3
|9. OF DJ Peters
|23
|3
|10. RHP Josiah Gray
|21
|3
|8. RHP Dennis Santana
|22
|3
Just Missed: RHP Yadier Alvarez, C Diego Cartaya, OF Jeren Kendall, RHP Mitchell White, C Connor Wong
2019 Outlook
Even with Alex Verdugo likely to exhaust his prospect status early in the 2019 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers still have a stocked system and a number of other top-tier talents thanks to the emergence of Gavin Lux and Dustin May, among others.
The trade of Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp cleared some of the outfield clutter, and even after A.J. Pollock signed with L.A., Verdugo will still have a chance to claim his piece of the pie. The 22-year-old will never be a 30-homer threat, but he didn't post a .321/.389/.452 line in 208 games at Triple-A by accident.
The Dodgers already have two elite catching prospects in Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith, and another intriguing up-and-comer in Connor Wong. Diego Cartaya could quickly join that group with a strong pro debut after he signed for $2.5 million out of Venezuela last July.
7. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|21
|Top 25
|2. OF Kyle Tucker
|22
|Top 25
|3. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|21
|Top 50
|4. RHP Josh James
|25
|Top 100
|5. RHP Corbin Martin
|23
|2
|6. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|22
|2
|7. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|22
|3
|8. SS Freudis Nova
|19
|3
|9. RHP Bryan Abreu
|21
|3
|10. RHP Cristian Javier
|21
|3
Just Missed: LHP Cionel Perez, OF Myles Straw, LHP Framber Valdez
2019 Outlook
Even after dipping into the farm system to acquire Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, the Houston Astros still have one of the best systems in the sport. That includes the best pitching prospect in baseball and a wealth of low-level international signings that could emerge as top prospects.
While Forrest Whitley has ace upside and should debut at some point in 2019, flame-thrower Josh James will make the most immediate impact. He's the front-runner for the No. 5 starter job after an impressive late-season showing.
The under-the-radar name to know is Bryan Abreu. He struck out an absurd 90 batters in 54.1 innings last season, and his ceiling is as high as any pitcher's in the system outside Whitley. A step forward with his command (3.8 BB/9) could vault him onto leaguewide top 100 lists.
6. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. IF/OF Nick Senzel
|23
|Top 25
|2. OF Taylor Trammell
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Hunter Greene
|19
|Top 50
|4. 3B Jonathan India
|22
|Top 100
|5. RHP Tony Santillan
|21
|2
|6. C Tyler Stephenson
|22
|2
|7. OF Mike Siani
|19
|3
|8. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|23
|3
|9. OF Mariel Bautista
|21
|3
|10. OF Stuart Fairchild
|22
|3
Just Missed: OF Michael Beltre, RHP Keury Mella, OF Jose Siri
2019 Outlook
The Cincinnati Reds have had a tough time turning top pitching prospects into members of the big league rotation in recent years, and those struggles could continue with a thin group of arms behind the trio listed above. Few teams have a better collection of elite position-player talent, though.
After playing shortstop in college and lining up at both second and third base as a pro, Nick Senzel could ultimately settle in as a center fielder in the majors. His bat will play anywhere, and he should join a Reds team on the rise well before the All-Star break.
Michael Beltre hit .278/.397/.402 with a 16.1 percent walk rate between Single-A and High-A, and there's still untapped raw power in his 6'3", 225-pound frame. However, he's also 23 years old and behind the developmental curve. This will be a make-or-break season for his top-prospect status.
5. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|17
|Top 25
|2. RHP Brent Honeywell
|23
|Top 50
|3. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|23
|Top 50
|4. OF Jesus Sanchez
|21
|Top 50
|5. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|21
|Top 100
|6. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|19
|Top 100
|7. 2B/OF Brandon Lowe
|24
|2
|8. 1B Nate Lowe
|23
|3
|9. 2B Vidal Brujan
|21
|3
|10. RHP Shane Baz
|19
|3
Just Missed: SS Lucius Fox, OF Moises Gomez, LHP Shane McClanahan, 2B/OF Nick Solak
2019 Outlook
The emergence of Wander Franco as one of baseball's top prospects has elevated an already deep Tampa Bay Rays system to elite status. A case can be made that Nate Lowe and Vidal Brujan should also receive a Tier 2 grade, which would bump them up to the No. 3 spot in these rankings. Don't be surprised if that's exactly what happens by midseason.
Lowe hit .330/.416/.568 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 102 RBI last season, closing out the year at Triple-A. It's hard to see Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz standing in his way if he keeps hitting like that. Meanwhile, Brandon Lowe, Brent Honeywell and Nick Solak could also see significant time in the majors in 2019.
A 5.7 BB/9 rate last spring at South Florida was the reason Shane McClanahan slipped to No. 31 in the 2018 draft. With a 100 mph fastball, plus changeup and decent slider, his pure stuff stacked up to any college arm in the class. It was a small sample size, but his 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in seven innings after he signed was a promising first taste of pro ball, and it could serve as a springboard.
4. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Eloy Jimenez
|22
|Top 25
|2. RHP Dylan Cease
|23
|Top 25
|3. RHP Michael Kopech
|22
|Top 25
|4. OF Luis Robert
|21
|Top 50
|5. SS Nick Madrigal
|21
|Top 100
|6. RHP Dane Dunning
|24
|Top 100
|7. OF Micker Adolfo
|22
|2
|8. OF Luis Gonzalez
|23
|3
|9. OF Blake Rutherford
|21
|3
|10. OF Luis Alexander Basabe
|22
|3
Just Missed: C Zack Collins, RHP Ian Hamilton, RHP Alec Hansen
2019 Outlook
The Chicago White Sox have as much elite young talent as any team, but they don't have the same prospect depth of the three clubs ranked ahead of them. In fact, outside the top 10 prospects in their system and Zack Collins, it's an underwhelming group.
Those top seven guys have a chance to be really good, though, starting with Eloy Jimenez and his 70-grade power. He's more than just a masher, as he posted a .337/.384/.577 line between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He should be the everyday left fielder before the beginning of May. Right-hander Dane Dunning is also close to MLB-ready, and he could get a long look for a rotation spot this spring.
With a 99 mph fastball and a hard-biting slider, Ian Hamilton has late-inning stuff. He posted a pristine 1.74 ERA with 22 saves and 10.8 K/9 in the minors last season before he made 10 appearances out of the MLB bullpen. Relief-pitching prospects rarely receive top prospect billing, but he's as good as any around and has legitimate closer upside.
3. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|19
|Top 25
|2. SS Bo Bichette
|20
|Top 25
|3. C Danny Jansen
|23
|Top 100
|4. RHP Eric Pardinho
|18
|Top 100
|5. RHP Nate Pearson
|22
|Top 100
|6. SS Jordan Groshans
|19
|2
|7. SS Kevin Smith
|22
|2
|8. 2B Cavan Biggio
|23
|2
|9. RHP Sean Reid-Foley
|23
|3
|10. OF Anthony Alford
|24
|3
Just Missed: 3B Miguel Hiraldo, SS Orelvis Martinez, 1B Rowdy Tellez, RHP T.J. Zeuch
2019 Outlook
Led by the top prospect in baseball, another top-25 talent and three more guys who will appear on our leaguewide top 100 list, the Toronto Blue Jays claim the No. 3 spot in these rankings.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the overwhelming favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, and he'll be the team's everyday third baseman once the service-time rigamarole is over. Danny Jansen also has a clear path to the starting catcher job since the Jays traded Russell Martin to the Dodgers. Look for Sean Reid-Foley to crack the big league rotation at some point.
Orelvis Martinez was given a $3.5 million bonus last July—the highest of any player in the 2018 international class. MLB.com gave all five of his tools a 50 grade or better, including 60-grade power, while noting he's drawn comparisons to a young Adrian Beltre.
2. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Ian Anderson
|20
|Top 25
|2. 3B Austin Riley
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Kyle Wright
|23
|Top 50
|4. RHP Touki Toussaint
|22
|Top 50
|5. OF Cristian Pache
|20
|Top 50
|6. RHP Mike Soroka
|21
|Top 100
|7. RHP Bryse Wilson
|21
|Top 100
|8. OF Drew Waters
|20
|Top 100
|9. C William Contreras
|21
|Top 100
|10. LHP Luiz Gohara
|22
|Top 100
Just Missed: LHP Kolby Allard, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Joey Wentz
2019 Outlook
No team in recent memory has had a deeper stable of talented pitching prospects than the Atlanta Braves. Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Mike Soroka, Bryse Wilson and Luiz Gohara all saw MLB time last season, and Austin Riley is MLB-ready as well, so it could be a different-looking top prospect list by midseason.
For now, there's no question they are squarely in the conversation for the best system in baseball.
One of the team's pitching prospects will break camp with the No. 5 starter job, and Toussaint is the early favorite after he turned heads late last season. Josh Donaldson's signing is blocking Riley at third base, but he could hit his way into the lineup as a corner outfielder.
Who will fill the vacancies on the top prospect list as guys start to exhaust their eligibility? Freddy Tarnok is one to watch. The projectable 6'3", 185-pound righty was given a $1.445 million bonus as a third-round pick in 2017, and he posted a 3.96 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 77.1 innings at Single-A last year.
1. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|20
|Top 25
|2. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|19
|Top 25
|3. RHP Chris Paddack
|23
|Top 50
|4. 2B/SS Luis Urias
|21
|Top 50
|5. C/OF Francisco Mejia
|23
|Top 50
|6. LHP Adrian Morejon
|19
|Top 100
|7. LHP Logan Allen
|21
|Top 100
|8. RHP Luis Patino
|19
|Top 100
|9. RHP Michel Baez
|23
|Top 100
|10. SS Xavier Edwards
|19
|Top 100
Just Missed: 1B/OF Josh Naylor, 3B Hudson Potts, RHP Cal Quantrill, OF Buddy Reed, 2B Esteury Ruiz, LHP Ryan Weathers
2019 Outlook
The San Diego Padres have used a combination of trades (Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Francisco Mejia, Logan Allen, Josh Naylor and Esteury Ruiz), international signings (Luis Urias, Adrian Morejon, Michel Baez and Luis Patino) and the amateur draft (MacKenzie Gore, Xavier Edwards, Cal Quantrill, Hudson Potts, Buddy Reed and Ryan Weathers) to build baseball's best farm system.
Urias and Tatis Jr. figure to be manning the middle infield together for the next decade, and that era should begin sometime before the All-Star break in July. Paddack, Allen and Quantrill are the most MLB-ready starters in the group, and there's little standing in their way. Mejia is ready offensively, and the team could opt to have him refine his defensive game while he platoons with Austin Hedges in the majors.
In other words, get ready for a wave of prospect talent to descend on the Padres roster.
Ruiz, 19, sometimes gets lost in the shuffle in such a stacked system. He was acquired from Kansas City in the deal that also sent Travis Wood and Matt Strahm to San Diego in exchange for Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter. After he hit .253/.324/.403 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 steals at Single-A, an even bigger breakout could be coming in 2019.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.