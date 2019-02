MLB Farm System Rankings: Pre-2019 Spring Training Edition

0 of 30

Andy Hayt/Getty Images

With spring training officially underway, it's time for an updated look at the MLB prospect landscape.

A handful of trades have taken place since we last updated our farm system rankings shortly after the new year—most notably the J.T. Realmuto blockbuster.

We'll likely update and tweak these rankings again before Opening Day, but the following will serve as a baseline as spring training begins.

The factors below helped determine the rankings of players and teams: