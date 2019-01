Bleacher Report's Updated Farm System Rankings at the Start of 2019

30 of 30

Top 10 Prospects

Name Age Tier 1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr. 20 Top 25 2. LHP MacKenzie Gore 19 Top 25 3. RHP Chris Paddack 22 Top 50 4. 2B/SS Luis Urias 21 Top 50 5. C/OF Francisco Mejia 23 Top 50 6. LHP Adrian Morejon 19 Top 100 7. LHP Logan Allen 21 Top 100 8. RHP Luis Patino 19 Top 100 9. RHP Michel Baez 22 Top 100 10. SS Xavier Edwards 19 Top 100

Farm System Snapshot

How deep is the Padres farm system?

Esteury Ruiz, Cal Quantrill, Buddy Reed and Hudson Potts would be prized prospects for most organizations. In San Diego, they're relegated to the honorable mentions list, buried behind a wealth of elite young talent.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the headliner, and after hitting .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 steals as a 19-year-old at Double-A, he should be knocking on the door by midseason.

MacKenzie Gore and Chris Paddack are the top arms in the system for the time being. Adrian Morejon, Logan Allen, Luis Patino and Michel Baez are all capable of overtaking them with further development, and the future rotation figures to be a significant strength.

As if the system wasn's already overflowing with talent, shortstop Xavier Edwards looks like one of the early steals of the 2018 draft. After going No. 38 overall and signing for an above-slot bonus of $2.6 million, he hit .346/.453/.409 with more walks (31) than strikeouts (25) in his pro debut.

It might be another long season in 2019, but the Padres are set up well for sustainable contention once they do return to relevance.

Just Missed: 1B/OF Josh Naylor, RHP Jacob Nix, 3B Hudson Potts, RHP Cal Quantrill, OF Buddy Reed, 2B Esteury Ruiz, LHP Ryan Weathers

