Bleacher Report's Updated Farm System Rankings at the Start of 2019
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indications of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1/Top 100 Prospects: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players are identified by where they will fall in our first top 100 prospect list of the year, which will be released later in the offseason.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors at the MLB level. These are the guys who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could eventually end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
While there's still a lot of the MLB offseason left, it's time for an updated look at the prospect landscape at the start of the new year.
We'll likely update these rankings again before Opening Day on March 28, with the inevitable trade or injury still to come, but the following will serve as a baseline for offseason prospect talks going forward.
The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
A tier system is used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Michael Chavis
|23
|2
|2. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez
|22
|3
|3. 3B Bobby Dalbec
|23
|3
|4. 1B Triston Casas
|18
|3
|5. RHP Bryan Mata
|19
|3
|6. SS Antoni Flores
|18
|3
|7. LHP Jay Groome
|20
|3
|8. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|24
|3
|9. RHP Tanner Houck
|22
|3
|10. SS C.J. Chatham
|24
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Red Sox system has talent; it just comes with significant boom-or-bust potential.
Darwinzon Hernandez, Bryan Mata, Jay Groome and Tanner Houck all have electric stuff with a significant gap between each of their floors and ceilings. Varying levels of command issues, injury concerns and inconsistent performances are to blame.
Michael Chavis posted a .919 OPS with 23 extra-base hits in 194 plate appearances last season but only after serving an 80-game PED suspension. Bobby Dalbec posted a .361 on-base percentage and slugged 32 home runs between High-A and Double-A, but he also struck out 176 times at a 32.4 percent clip.
There are multiple guys capable of making the leap to Tier 1, there are just too many question marks.
Third baseman Danny Diaz will be one to watch in his stateside debut. The 18-year-old has big raw power and the chance for a solid hit tool.
Just Missed: OF Nick Decker, 3B Danny Diaz, RHP Durbin Feltman
29. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Nico Hoerner
|21
|Top 100
|2. C Miguel Amaya
|19
|2
|3. OF Cole Roederer
|19
|3
|4. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|19
|3
|5. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|23
|3
|6. LHP Justin Steele
|23
|3
|7. SS Aramis Ademan
|20
|3
|8. OF Brennen Davis
|19
|3
|9. RHP Cory Abbott
|23
|3
|10. RHP Paul Richan
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
There's a new No. 1 prospect in a thinned out Cubs farm system.
Nico Hoerner hit .327/.450/.571 in 60 plate appearances after going No. 24 overall last June, then laid waste to the Arizona Fall League with an impressive .337/.362/.506 line and nine extra-base hits in 94 trips to the plate. Don't be surprised if he's in Chicago at some point in 2019.
Meanwhile, catcher Miguel Amaya was one of the breakout prospects of 2018 with a .752 OPS, 21 doubles and 12 home runs in a full season at Single-A. His ETA could coincide with Willson Contreras' free agency, so that's worth keeping an eye on.
Behind those two, the lower levels of the system are loaded with high-ceiling prospects who still need to prove themselves. As far as short-term impact, pitchers Adbert Alzolay and Justin Steele could be next to arrive in the majors.
Just Missed: RHP Richard Gallardo, RHP Alex Lange, LHP Brendon Little, RHP Keegan Thompson
28. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Victor Mesa
|22
|Top 100
|2. RHP Nick Neidert
|22
|2
|3. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|23
|3
|4. OF Monte Harrison
|23
|3
|5. OF Connor Scott
|19
|3
|6. RHP Jorge Guzman
|22
|3
|7. 2B Isan Diaz
|22
|3
|8. RHP Jordan Yamamoto
|22
|3
|9. C Will Banfield
|19
|3
|10. RHP Edward Cabrera
|20
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Marlins immediately gained a new No. 1 prospect when they signed Cuban standout Victor Victor Mesa to a $5.25 million bonus on Oct. 22. The 22-year-old will likely begin the season in the minors, but there's a good chance he'll make his MLB debut in 2019, with the tools to develop into a top-of-the-order table setter.
Nick Neidert (2), Sandy Alcantara (3), Monte Harrison (4), Jorge Guzman (6), Isan Diaz (7) and Jordan Yamamoto (8) were all acquired in last offseason's firesale, though none currently garner Tier 1 status and overall the return for Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Dee Gordon still feels light.
Neidert doesn't have overpowering stuff, but he does have 60-grade command and a polished three-pitch mix. After going 12-7 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 152.2 innings at Double-A, he's nearing his ceiling as a middle-of-the-rotation starter.
The one to watch is Yamamoto. The former 12th-round pick posted a 2.08 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 26 innings in the AFL, and his fastball has earned praise for its high spin rate.
Just Missed: SS Jose Devers, RHP Zac Gallen, LHP Braxton Garrett, OF Tristan Pompey
27. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 2B Keston Hiura
|22
|Top 25
|2. OF Corey Ray
|24
|2
|3. SS Brice Turang
|19
|3
|4. RHP Zack Brown
|24
|3
|5. OF Tristen Lutz
|20
|3
|6. IF Mauricio Dubon
|24
|3
|7. OF Carlos Rodriguez
|18
|3
|8. 3B Lucas Erceg
|23
|3
|9. OF Joe Gray
|18
|3
|10. RHP Trey Supak
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Between trading several top prospects for Christian Yelich and graduating the likes of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta to the majors, the Brewers farm system has thinned considerably.
However, there is still plenty of intriguing talent, starting with second baseman Keston Hiura. The 22-year-old is arguably the best pure hitter in the minors not named Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a legit 70-grade hit tool. After hitting .293/.357/.464 with 34 doubles and 13 home runs between High-A and Double-A, he could be ready for the everyday second base job by midseason.
Toolsy outfielder Corey Ray has been slow to develop after going No. 5 overall out of Louisville in 2016, but the skillset remains tantalizing. Shortstop Brice Turang also has the upside to exceed his 2018 draft position after going No. 21 overall last June.
Zack Brown enjoyed a breakout season as a starter in 2018, but a high-effort delivery could eventually land him in the bullpen. If that happens, he could follow a similar path to the aforementioned Burnes.
Just Missed: OF Micah Bello, C/1B Jacob Nottingham, OF Je'Von Ward
26. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|22
|Top 25
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|19
|Top 100
|3. OF Marco Luciano
|17
|3
|4. RHP Shaun Anderson
|24
|3
|5. OF Alexander Canario
|18
|3
|6. RHP Sean Hjelle
|21
|3
|7. OF Heath Quinn
|23
|3
|8. RHP Gregory Santos
|19
|3
|9. RHP Melvin Adon
|24
|3
|10. OF Diego Rincones
|19
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Giants used the No. 2 overall pick last June on Georgia Tech standout Joey Bart, who immediately became the top catching prospect in baseball. After hitting .294/.364/.588 with 13 home runs in 51 games in his debut, he'll be on the fast track.
Outfielder Heliot Ramos has loud offensive tools and he played most of the 2018 season as an 18-year-old in full-season ball, so his subpar numbers need to be taken in context. He still has the makings of a middle-of-the-order force, it's just going to take some patience.
Fellow teenagers Marco Luciano, Alexander Canario, Gregory Santos and Diego Rincones could take this system to the next level, though there's still a clear lack of pitching talent across all levels.
Flame-thrower Melvin Adon turned heads in the Arizona Fall League with a 21-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12.1 innings. He could take off with a full-time move to the bullpen.
Just Missed: C/1B Aramis Garcia, 3B Jacob Gonzalez, 1B/OF Chris Shaw, RHP Logan Webb
25. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Triston McKenzie
|21
|Top 50
|2. 3B Nolan Jones
|20
|Top 50
|3. OF George Valera
|18
|3
|4. C Bo Naylor
|18
|3
|5. SS Tyler Freeman
|19
|3
|6. RHP Luis Oviedo
|19
|3
|7. SS Brayan Rocchio
|17
|3
|8. RHP Ethan Hankins
|18
|3
|9. LHP Sam Hentges
|22
|3
|10. SS/3B Yu Chang
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
There's no question Triston McKenzie and Nolan Jones are among the top prospects in the game.
Questions are starting to arise whether McKenzie will ever fill out his lanky 6'5", 165-pound frame, but the present stuff is good enough that his future is still extremely bright, even if he never bulks up.
As for Jones, he used budding power (19 HR) and excellent on-base skills (.405 OBP, 17.1 BB%) to emerge as an elite third base prospect in 2018. That said, his rocket arm and emerging bat could help facilitate an eventual move to right field.
Behind that duo, it's a system loaded with high-ceiling players still getting their feet wet in the lower levels of the minors—case in point, prospects No. 3-8 on the above list are all still shy of their 20th birthdays.
George Valera is the one to watch. He has huge raw power and could quickly make the leap to Tier 1 with a strong debut. For now, he has just six pro games under his belt after his 2018 was cut short by a broken hamate in his hand.
Just Missed: RHP Elijah Morgan, RHP Lenny Torres
24. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Brady Singer
|22
|Top 100
|2. C MJ Melendez
|20
|Top 100
|3. OF Khalil Lee
|20
|Top 100
|4. LHP Daniel Lynch
|22
|3
|5. RHP Jackson Kowar
|22
|3
|6. SS Nicky Lopez
|23
|3
|7. 1B Nick Pratto
|20
|3
|8. OF Seuly Matias
|20
|3
|9. OF Kyle Isbel
|21
|3
|10. RHP Carlos Hernandez
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
In last year's version of this article, the Royals occupied the No. 30 spot.
A strong draft that netted a trio of advanced college arms (Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch) and impressive progression from two other recent picks (MJ Melendez and Khalil Lee) makes this a system on the rise.
Singer was in the conversation to go No. 1 overall and has frontline potential, Melendez looks like a franchise catcher in the making, and Lee took a huge step forward by trimming his strikeout rate from 32.1 to 24.6 percent.
That said, it's the 6'6" lefty Lynch who had the most impressive season statistically, logging a 1.58 ERA with a 61/8 K/BB in 51.1 innings. With a polished four-pitch mix and an uptick in velocity, he could wind up as the best of the bunch.
The X-factor is Seuly Matias. He launched 31 home runs in 94 games as a 19-year-old, but also struck out 131 times at a 34.8 percent rate. He might have a legit 20-grade hit tool, and he won't get to his plus raw power enough against better pitching if he doesn't adjust his approach.
Just Missed: LHP Kris Bubic, RHP Yefri Del Rosario, RHP Josh Staumont
23. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Andres Gimenez
|20
|Top 50
|2. 1B Peter Alonso
|24
|Top 100
|3. 3B Mark Vientos
|19
|Top 100
|4. SS Ronny Mauricio
|17
|3
|5. LHP David Peterson
|23
|3
|6. SS Shervyen Newton
|19
|3
|7. LHP Anthony Kay
|23
|3
|8. RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson
|18
|3
|9. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|23
|3
|10. 2B Luis Santana
|19
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Mets have an extremely top-heavy system, with a clear-cut top eight prospects and then a significant drop-off.
Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso can really be considered "1" and "1A" in these rankings. One is a precocious middle infield prospect with tremendous upside, the other is a first-base-only slugger who looks ready for the majors after logging an .849 OPS with six home runs and 27 RBI in 27 AFL games.
Not far behind is Mark Vientos, who posted an .878 OPS with 11 home runs in rookie ball. He'll be 19 for the entire 2019 season, and still has plenty of room to add strength to his 6'4", 185-pound frame.
Don't be surprised if Simeon Woods-Richardson is the top pitching prospect in the system by the end of the year. The Mets went over-slot to sign him to a $1.85 million bonus at No. 48 overall, and he posted a 1.56 ERA and 26/4 K/BB over 17.1 innings in his debut.
There's a lot of high-ceiling international talent to keep an eye on here—led by Ronny Mauricio, Shervyen Netwon, Freddy Valdez, Adrian Hernandez and Francisco Alvarez.
Just Missed: C Francisco Alvarez, OF Adrian Hernandez, LHP Thomas Szapucki, OF Freddy Valdez
22. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|19
|Top 25
|2. RHP Griffin Canning
|22
|Top 100
|3. OF Brandon Marsh
|21
|Top 100
|4. IF Luis Rengifo
|21
|3
|5. OF Jordyn Adams
|19
|3
|6. 2B Jahmai Jones
|21
|3
|7. LHP Jose Suarez
|20
|3
|8. 1B Matt Thaiss
|23
|3
|9. OF D'Shawn Knowles
|17
|3
|10. LHP Patrick Sandoval
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Jo Adell has quickly gone from "best athlete" in the 2017 draft to one of the top all-around prospects in baseball. His raw tools have translated to on-field success faster than anyone could have hoped, and after closing out the 2018 season at Double-A, he could be ready for an everyday role by 2020.
Behind him, the system is vastly improved.
Griffin Canning has established himself as a future rotation member, Brandon Marsh has flashed five-tool potential and Luis Rengifo came out of nowhere to hit .299/.399/.452 with 50 extra-base hits and 41 steals while reaching Triple-A.
Toolsy outfielders Jordyn Adams and D'Shawn Knowles could quickly shoot up the organizational rankings, and the same goes for lefties Jose Suarez and Patrick Sandoval as they embark on full seasons in the upper levels of the minors.
A healthy Chris Rodriguez could quickly rejoin the top prospect list after he missed 2018 with a stress reaction in his back.
Just Missed: RHP Ty Buttery, OF Michael Hermosillo, RHP Chris Rodriguez, RHP Jose Soriano
21. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|21
|Top 25
|2. SS Carter Kieboom
|21
|Top 50
|3. SS Luis Garcia
|18
|Top 100
|4. RHP Mason Denaburg
|19
|3
|5. RHP Wil Crowe
|24
|3
|6. SS Yasel Antuna
|19
|3
|7. LHP Seth Romero
|22
|3
|8. RHP Sterling Sharp
|23
|3
|9. OF Gage Canning
|21
|3
|10. C Israel Pineda
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
No system is more top heavy than that of the Nationals.
Luckily, the three headliners all have a chance to be impact players at the next level, which is enough to prop them up in the No. 21 spot for the time being.
Victor Robles is poised to seize a starting spot in the big league outfield as long as Bryce Harper doesn't find his way back to the team. Speed and defense will be his most prominent tools early on, but there's true five-tool potential.
Shortstop Carter Kieboom could move across the bag to second base with Trea Turner blocking his path in the big leagues. His bat will play at either position and after posting an .801 OPS with 48 extra-base hits between High-A and Double-A, he's close to ready.
Luis Garcia is also destined for a position change, with the arm to man third base if Anthony Rendon ends up walking in free agency next winter. The 18-year-old hit .298/.336/.406 with 34 extra-base hits splitting the season between Single-A and High-A, and he appears to be on the fast track.
The rest of the system is filled with Tier 3 guys of varying levels of upside. A healthy Mason Denaburg could quickly jump to Tier 2, and the same goes for a focused Seth Romero. For now, the chasm between the top three and everyone else is massive.
Just Missed: OF Telmito Agustin, RHP Jake Irvin, RHP Jackson Tetreault
20. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Yusniel Diaz
|22
|Top 100
|2. LHP DL Hall
|20
|Top 100
|3. 3B Ryan Mountcastle
|21
|2
|4. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|19
|2
|5. OF Austin Hays
|23
|3
|6. OF Ryan McKenna
|21
|3
|7. RHP Dean Kremer
|22
|3
|8. LHP Zac Lowther
|23
|3
|9. SS Jean Carmona
|19
|3
|10. LHP Keegan Akin
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Orioles finally pulled the trigger on rebuilding last summer, trading away the likes of Manny Machado, Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop and Zach Britton to add some needed depth to a thin farm system.
Yusniel Diaz was the centerpiece of a five-player package that came from the Dodgers in the Machado deal. The 22-year-old does everything well, with the hit tool (.285 BA), speed (12 SB), plate discipline (.392 OBP, 14.2 BB%) and contact skills (67 K, 16.1 K%) to be a top-of-the-order catalyst.
Lefty DL Hall has quickly proven to be a steal after going No. 21 overall in 2017, and he'll be pushed by top 2018 pick Grayson Rodriguez for the title of top pitcher in the system. Dean Kremer—another piece of the Machado package—also deserves a mention after racking up 178 strikeouts in 131.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.
Outfielder Ryan McKenna looks ready to take a major step forward after hitting .344/.474/.590 over 78 plate appearances in the AFL. A strong start in Double-A could vault him to No. 3 on the organizational list.
Just Missed: 3B JC Encarnacion, RHP Hunter Harvey, RHP Blaine Knight, SS Richie Martin, RHP Luis Ortiz
19. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|22
|Top 25
|2. 3B Colton Welker
|21
|Top 100
|3. 1B/3B Tyler Nevin
|21
|Top 100
|4. 2B/SS Garrett Hampson
|24
|2
|5. LHP Ryan Rolison
|21
|3
|6. 1B Grant Lavigne
|19
|3
|7. RHP Peter Lambert
|21
|3
|8. 3B Ryan Vilade
|19
|3
|9. SS Terrin Vavra
|21
|3
|10. RHP Justin Lawrence
|A-
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Rockies are another top-heavy system, with a wide gap between their top eight prospects and the rest of their minor league talent pool.
Brendan Rodgers remains the headliner, and after raking in Double-A, he has little left to prove in the minors. The vacancy at second base could have his name written all over it. That said, don't be surprised if fellow prospect Garrett Hampson gets the first crack at the job.
Colton Welker can flat-out hit and looks like the heir to Nolan Arenado at third base, while Tyler Nevin is fresh off an impressive run in the AFL where he hit a ridiculous .426/.535/.593 over 71 plate appearances. Both guys could be ready by 2020.
While there are plenty of intriguing bats, the system is thin on pitching after graduating the likes of Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Jon Gray in recent years.
Keep an eye on reliever Justin Lawrence, who can reach the upper 90s with a deceptive, whip-like sidearm delivery. After striking out 62 batters in 54.1 innings at High-A, he punched out another 13 in 10.2 AFL innings. He's ready for a look in the big league bullpen.
Just Missed: OF Yonathan Daza, SS Eddy Diaz, OF Daniel Montano, RHP Reid Humphreys, RHP Riley Pint
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Jon Duplantier
|24
|Top 50
|2. OF Kristian Robinson
|18
|Top 50
|3. SS Jazz Chisholm
|20
|Top 100
|4. C Daulton Varsho
|22
|2
|5. RHP Taylor Widener
|24
|3
|6. OF Alek Thomas
|18
|3
|7. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|19
|3
|8. OF Jake McCarthy
|21
|3
|9. SS Blaze Alexander
|19
|3
|10. RHP Emilio Vargas
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
MLB talent was the target in the deal that sent Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals, so the move didn't have much of an impact on the Diamondbacks' farm system. That said, if they greenlight trades of Robbie Ray, Zack Greinke, David Peralta, and others, a windfall of prospect talent could be coming their way.
For now, Jon Duplantier holds the No. 1 prospect spot after he followed up a breakout 2018 season with an equally strong showing at Double-A. The 6'4", 225-pound right-hander looks like the future ace of the staff.
The biggest breakout candidate in this system—and perhaps leaguewide—is Kristian Robinson. The toolsy outfielder made his stateside debut in 2018 and hit .279/.363/.428 with 12 doubles and seven home runs in 57 rookie ball games. The sky is the limit as he'll play the entire upcoming season at the age of 18.
Like Robinson, Jazz Chisholm is also a native of the Bahamas, and he too as an extremely high ceiling. After posting an .842 OPS with 23 doubles and 25 home runs between Single-A and High-A, he's ready to join the top-tier of shortstop prospects.
The No. 18 spot is the floor for this system, and they could rank significantly higher by midseason.
Just Missed: RHP Taylor Clarke, 3B Drew Ellis, 1B Pavin Smith, C Andy Yerzy, IF Andy Young
17. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|22
|Top 25
|2. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|21
|Top 50
|3. SS Oneil Cruz
|20
|Top 100
|4. OF Travis Swaggerty
|21
|Top 100
|5. OF Calvin Mitchell
|19
|3
|6. SS Cole Tucker
|22
|3
|7. 2B Kevin Kramer
|25
|3
|8. OF Bryan Reynolds
|23
|3
|9. IF Kevin Newman
|25
|3
|10. RHP Steven Jennings
|20
|3
Farm System Snapshot
In right-hander Mitch Keller, the Pirates have the most polished top-tier pitching prospect in baseball. He has three plus pitches, excellent command and after battling injuries early in his pro career he's proven durable. Simply put, he's as safe a bet as anyone to have a lengthy and successful MLB career.
Behind him, the system is loaded with position-player talent.
Some combination of Kevin Kramer, Cole Tucker and Kevin Newman figures to be the future at the middle infield spots, Ke'Bryan Hayes has All-Star potential and could assume everyday third base duties by midseason, and towering 6'6" shortstop Oneil Cruz might have the highest ceiling of any of them after a standout full-season debut.
The Pirates have been a bit gunshy at times when it comes to promoting top prospects, but the pieces are in place for a major youth movement if they decide to go that route.
Just Missed: RHP Luis Escobar, OF Jason Martin, OF Lolo Sanchez
16. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Taylor Hearn
|24
|Top 100
|2. RHP Hans Crouse
|20
|2
|3. OF Leody Taveras
|20
|2
|4. OF Julio Pablo Martinez
|22
|2
|5. RHP Cole Winn
|19
|2
|6. OF Bubba Thompson
|20
|3
|7. IF Anderson Tejeda
|20
|3
|8. RHP Jonathan Hernandez
|22
|3
|9. LHP Brock Burke
|22
|3
|10. RHP Tyler Phillips
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
This might be the high-water mark on Taylor Hearn.
That said, there's a lot to like about the hard-throwing lefty, starting with increasing optimism that he can remain in a starting role. Blessed with a 70-grade fastball, he's made steady improvements in his secondary stuff and his overall command, posting a 3.49 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 in 129 innings at Double-A. He also lowered his walk rate to a manageable 3.3 BB/9.
There are plenty of other intriguing arms in the system, led by Hans Crouse and 2018 draft pick Cole Winn. And don't sleep on left-hander Brock Burke, who was acquired in the Jurickson Profar trade. He has the sturdy 6'4", frame, premium velocity, and deceptive delivery to carve out a spot in the middle of a big league rotation.
The arrow is trending down for Leody Taveras after a disappointing season at High-A, but he's still just 20 years old and well ahead of the developmental curve. A second season at the level could put him right back on the top prospect map.
While he didn't quite crack the top 10, don't be surprised if Sherten Apostel shoots up the organizational rankings in 2019 after he hit .278/.420/.460 with eight home runs and 36 RBI over 224 plate appearances in his stateside debut.
Just Missed: RHP A.J. Alexy, 3B Sherten Apostel, SS Jonathan Ornelas, LHP Joe Palumbo, LHP Cole Ragans, IF Eli White, RHP Owen White
15. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Estevan Florial
|21
|Top 100
|2. RHP Deivi Garcia
|19
|Top 100
|3. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga
|24
|2
|4. OF Everson Pereira
|17
|2
|5. RHP Michael King
|23
|2
|6. RHP Roansy Contreras
|19
|3
|7. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|22
|3
|8. C Anthony Seigler
|19
|3
|9. RHP Garrett Whitlock
|22
|3
|10. OF Antonio Cabello
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Yankees farm system is loaded with quality arms who are one good season away from establishing themselves as top prospects.
Deivi Garcia made the leap with a brilliant season that included a 2.55 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, .189 opponents' batting average and 105 strikeouts in 74 innings over three levels. While he's undersized at 5'10", 163-pounds, his advanced three-pitch mix is electric and he needs only to prove he's capable of holding up over a full season.
Roansy Contreras, Clarke Schmidt, Garrett Whitlock, Luis Gil, Trevor Stephan, Matt Sauer and Luis Medina could all join him in making the jump to top prospect status with strong 2019 performances.
Five-tool potential and past performance are enough to keep Estevan Florial in the No. 1 spot. That being said, don't be surprised if he's overtaken by one of the pitchers or teenage outfielder Everson Pereira before 2019 is over.
Pereira showed an approach that belied his age as a 17-year-old in the Appalachian League, and he could be gearing up for a breakout performance in his full-season debut.
This is another system that could rank significantly higher by midseason.
Just Missed: RHP Domingo Acevedo, RHP Luis Gil, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Matt Sauer, RHP Trevor Stephan
14. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|20
|Top 50
|2. 3B Alec Bohm
|22
|Top 100
|3. SS Luis Garcia
|18
|2
|4. RHP Adonis Medina
|22
|2
|5. OF Adam Haseley
|22
|2
|6. RHP Spencer Howard
|22
|3
|7. LHP JoJo Romero
|22
|3
|8. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|23
|3
|9. LHP Cole Irvin
|24
|3
|10. LHP Ranger Suarez
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
After graduating the likes of Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, J.P. Crawford, Nick Williams and Jorge Alfaro in recent years, the Phillies now have a pitching-rich system.
Sixto Sanchez is still the best of the bunch. He made just eight starts in 2018 while battling shoulder inflammation, but he still has top-of-the-rotation upside and could be banging down the door by midseason.
The breakout arm last year was Spencer Howard, who posted a 3.78 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 112 innings at Single-A after going in the second round of the 2017 draft. With a four-pitch mix and a sturdy 6'3", 205-pound frame, he looks like a future big league starter.
Will this be the year everything clicks for former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak? The 20-year-old hit an uninspired .270/.304/.383 at High-A, but the tools are still there and he's still young.
Just Missed: 2B Daniel Brito, OF Mickey Moniak, RHP Francisco Morales
13. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Gorman
|18
|Top 100
|2. RHP Alex Reyes
|24
|Top 100
|3. RHP Dakota Hudson
|24
|Top 100
|4. C Andrew Knizner
|23
|2
|5. 3B Elehuris Montero
|20
|2
|6. RHP Ryan Helsley
|24
|3
|7. OF Dylan Carlson
|20
|3
|8. RHP Griffin Roberts
|22
|3
|9. OF Jhon Torres
|18
|3
|10. 3B Malcom Nunez
|17
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Cardinals do as good a job as any team in baseball of developing minor league talent into MLB contributors, and it's often players who are off the top prospect radar who break through.
A healthy Alex Reyes is the most likely to make a splash in 2019, provided he's healthy. The electric right-hander has been shelved by Tommy John surgery and a torn lat muscle for most of the past two seasons, so he'll need to prove healthy before reclaiming his top prospect status.
Andrew Knizner is now the catcher of the future after Carson Kelly was traded to Arizona, Dakota Hudson seems to have found a home in a setup role, and slugger Nolan Gorman will try to match a torrid pro debut that saw him post a .949 OPS with 17 home runs in 63 games.
Cuban third baseman Malcom Nunez is one to watch. He hit an absurd .415/.497/.774 with 16 doubles and 13 home runs over 199 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League and is poised to make his stateside debut.
Just Missed: OF Randy Arozarena, LHP Genesis Cabrera, OF Justin Williams
12. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|21
|Top 25
|2. C Sean Murphy
|24
|Top 50
|3. LHP A.J. Puk
|23
|Top 100
|4. OF Austin Beck
|20
|2
|5. OF Kyler Murray
|21
|2
|6. OF Lazaro Armenteros
|19
|3
|7. OF Jameson Hannah
|21
|3
|8. RHP James Kaprielian
|24
|3
|9. SS/OF Jorge Mateo
|23
|3
|10. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
A strong case can be made that Jesus Luzardo is the best pitching prospect in baseball.
The left-hander absolutely dominated over three minor league levels in 2018, going 10-5 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 109.1 innings. The A's didn't want to push his innings total down the stretch last year, but he should have a real shot to crack the rotation out of spring training.
Catcher Sean Murphy hit .288/.358/.498 with 36 extra-base hits at Double-A while using his rocket arm to nab 34 percent of base stealers. He has all the tools to be a franchise catcher, and there's a clear path to the job.
Bounce-back seasons from guys like James Kaprielian, Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse would send this system back into the top 10 in these rankings.
Of course, the question on everyone's mind is whether Kyler Murray is ready to leave football behind. The Heisman Trophy winner hit .296/.398/.556 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBI in 51 games at Oklahoma last spring before going No. 9 overall in the MLB draft.
Just Missed: OF Luis Barrera, OF Skye Bolt, RHP Brian Howard, 3B Sheldon Neuse
11. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|21
|Top 25
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|20
|Top 50
|3. SS Isaac Paredes
|19
|2
|4. OF Daz Cameron
|21
|2
|5. RHP Franklin Perez
|21
|2
|6. RHP Alex Faedo
|23
|2
|7. RHP Beau Burrows
|22
|3
|8. OF Parker Meadows
|19
|3
|9. OF Christin Stewart
|25
|3
|10. OF Brock Deatherage
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
As the rebuild continues in Detroit, several of the team's top prospects are closing in on the majors.
Last year's No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize is among that group, as he should move quickly. With excellent command of an advanced three-pitch mix that includes a 70-grade splitter, and a strong 6'3", 220-pound frame, he looks like a future ace.
Not far behind is Matt Manning, who has taken off since turning his full attention to baseball after starring on the basketball court as well in high school. The 6'6" right-hander has electric stuff, which helped him fan 154 batters in 117.2 innings over three levels. He still has room to improve his overall command, and the upside is huge if he can take a step forward in that area.
Isaac Paredes showed good pop (28 2B, 15 HR) while reaching Double-A as a 19-year-old, while Daz Cameron has started to turn his tremendous potential into on-field production.
The X-factor is Franklin Perez. The 21-year-old began the 2018 season as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, but saw his stock drop after he missed time with a lat strain and shoulder inflammation, sandwiched around 19.1 innings of 6.52 ERA work. If he's back to full health, he would give the team another Top 100 prospect.
Just Missed: SS Willi Castro, RHP Kyle Funkhouser, SS Wenceel Perez, C Jake Rogers
10. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Justus Sheffield
|22
|Top 50
|2. LHP Yusei Kikuchi
|27
|Top 100
|3. OF Julio Rodriguez
|18
|Top 100
|4. OF Jarred Kelenic
|19
|Top 100
|5. 1B Evan White
|22
|2
|6. RHP Justin Dunn
|23
|2
|7. RHP Logan Gilbert
|21
|3
|8. OF Kyle Lewis
|23
|3
|9. C Cal Raleigh
|22
|3
|10. RHP Erik Swanson
|25
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Trades of James Paxton, Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, Jean Segura and Mike Zunino have helped the Mariners restock a farm system that had been among the thinnest in baseball for several years running.
Then they further bolstered their spot in these rankings by signing Japanese standout Yusei Kikuchi on New Year's Day, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Kikuchi and fellow offseason addition Justus Sheffield will likely both have a spot in the Opening Day rotation.
They're not the only prospects poised to make an impact in 2019. First baseman Evan White is on the cusp thanks to his advanced approach at the plate, Erik Swanson closed out last season in Triple-A, and outfielder Braden Bishop has little left to prove in the minors.
With that in mind, the team's place within the top 10 is likely only temporary. Once Sheffield and Kikuchi exhaust their prospect status, there will be an inevitable slide back down the rankings. Still, this system has come a long way in a short time.
Just Missed: OF Braden Bishop, SS Noelvi Marte, OF Josh Stowers, OF Dom Thompson-Williams
9. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|19
|Top 25
|2. OF Alex Kirilloff
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|20
|Top 50
|4. OF Trevor Larnach
|21
|2
|5. OF Brent Rooker
|24
|2
|6. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|24
|2
|7. SS Wander Javier
|19
|3
|8. RHP Jhoan Duran
|20
|3
|9. LHP Lewis Thorpe
|23
|3
|10. C Ryan Jeffers
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff are two of the best prospects in all of baseball, and they may just be scratching the surface of their long-term potential.
After going No. 1 overall in 2017, Lewis hit .292/.352/.451 with 46 extra-base hits and 28 steals between Single-A and High-A, and he won't turn 20 until June. Even if he eventually moves to center field, he has all the makings of a future superstar.
Not to be outdone, Kirilloff returned from a 2018 season that was lost to Tommy John surgery with a bang, hitting .348/.392/.578 with 44 doubles, 20 home runs and 101 RBI playing alongside Lewis at Single-A and High-A. He looks like a future 60 hit/60 power guy who is also a plus on the base paths and in the outfield.
The pitching side of the system is somewhat weak, though Brusdar Graterol has a chance to be special and guys like Stephen Gonsalves, Lewis Thorpe, Kohl Stewart and Zack Littell are MLB ready.
A healthy Wader Javier will look to prove he was worth the $4 million bonus he signed as part of the 2015 international class after a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder sidelined him last year.
Just Missed: RHP Jorge Alcala, OF Akil Baddoo, RHP Blayne Enlow, 2B/SS Nick Gordon, 2B/SS Yunior Severino
8. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Alex Verdugo
|22
|Top 25
|2. SS Gavin Lux
|21
|Top 50
|3. C Keibert Ruiz
|20
|Top 100
|4. RHP Dustin May
|21
|Top 100
|5. C/3B Will Smith
|23
|2
|6. SS Jeter Downs
|20
|2
|7. RHP Tony Gonsolin
|24
|3
|9. OF DJ Peters
|23
|3
|10. RHP Josiah Gray
|21
|3
|8. RHP Dennis Santana
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Dodgers spent big on the international market in recent years, but it's their stellar job drafting that has given them one of the best farm systems in baseball.
Alex Verdugo, Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Will Smith, Tony Gonsolin, DJ Peters, Mitchell White, Jeren Kendall, Connor Wong and Edwin Rios are all homegrown draft picks.
They also bolstered the system by acquiring Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray from the Reds in the deal that sent Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to Cincinnati.
With Yasmani Grandal potentially departing in free agency, the continued development of the team's trio of quality catching prospects—Keibert Ruiz, Will Smith and Connor Wong—takes on added significance.
Will 2019 be the year that Alex Verdugo finally gets a crack at an everyday job? It's hard to believe he's still just 22 years old, as he's seemingly been on the cusp of the majors for years now.
Just Missed: RHP Yadier Alvarez, C Diego Cartaya, OF Jeren Kendall, RHP Mitchell White, C Connor Wong
7. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|21
|Top 25
|2. OF Kyle Tucker
|21
|Top 25
|3. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|21
|Top 50
|4. RHP Josh James
|25
|Top 100
|5. RHP Corbin Martin
|22
|2
|6. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|22
|2
|7. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|22
|3
|8. SS Freudis Nova
|18
|3
|9. RHP Bryan Abreu
|21
|3
|10. RHP Cristian Javier
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Astros are in an excellent position with a stacked roster at the MLB level and a loaded farm system to serve as reinforcements or trade fodder.
Forrest Whitley might have the highest upside of any pitching prospect in baseball with a projectable 6'7", 195-pound frame and an overpowering four-pitch mix. A 50-game suspension for violating the MiLB drug program slowed his ascent to the big leagues, but all signs point to a 2019 debut.
In the meantime, hard-throwing Josh James looks destined for a spot in the Opening Day rotation after impressing down the stretch last year. With a 70-grade fastball and a plus slider/changeup combination, he struck out 171 batters in 141.2 innings in the minors and another 29 in 23 innings with the MLB club.
Outfielder Kyle Tucker is still an elite prospect despite a less-than-impressive showing in his first taste of the majors. He'll be joined by Yordan Alvarez in the outfield and in the middle of the batting order a few years down the road.
Will they pull the trigger on a J.T. Realmuto trade and part with some of their top prospects?
Just Missed: LHP Cionel Perez, OF Myles Straw, LHP Framber Valdez
6. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 2B/3B Nick Senzel
|23
|Top 25
|2. OF Taylor Trammell
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Hunter Greene
|19
|Top 50
|4. 3B Jonathan India
|22
|Top 100
|5. RHP Tony Santillan
|21
|2
|6. C Tyler Stephenson
|22
|2
|7. 2B Shed Long
|23
|3
|8. OF Mike Siani
|19
|3
|9. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|23
|3
|10. OF Mariel Bautista
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Look out for the Reds.
By the 2020 season, they could have Nick Senzel, Taylor Trammell, Jonathan India, Tony Santillan, Tyler Stephenson, Shed Long and Vladimir Gutierrez all playing at the MLB level.
That upcoming infusion of young talent, coupled with the financial flexibility to be major players on the free-agent market, gives them an extremely bright outlook.
Senzel would have already established himself in the majors if not for a fractured right index finger that required surgery. It's still unclear where he'll land defensively, but he has the offensive tools to be a perennial batting title contender with the pop for 40 doubles and 20 home runs.
Developing pitching talent remains the biggest issues for this organization.
However, if Hunter Greene can stay healthy and live up to his potential, and guys like Santillan and Gutierrez can hold down spots in the rotation, they'll be in good shape.
Just Missed: OF Michael Beltre, RHP Keury Mella, OF Stuart Fairchild, OF Jose Siri
5. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|17
|Top 25
|2. RHP Brent Honeywell
|23
|Top 50
|3. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|23
|Top 50
|4. OF Jesus Sanchez
|21
|Top 50
|5. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|21
|Top 100
|6. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|19
|Top 100
|7. 2B/OF Brandon Lowe
|24
|2
|8. 1B Nate Lowe
|23
|3
|9. 2B Vidal Brujan
|20
|3
|10. RHP Shane Baz
|19
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Rays have a new No. 1 prospect in precocious shortstop Wander Franco.
Playing the entire 2018 season at the age of 17, he hit .351/.418/.587 with 10 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and more walks (27) than strikeouts (19) as one of the youngest players in the rookie-level Appalachian League.
Behind him, the system is stocked with high-ceiling talent.
Brent Honeywell has frontline potential if his recovery from Tommy John surgery goes smoothly, Brendan McKay has a chance to be the next two-way star or just a stellar left-handed starter, Ronaldo Hernandez has quickly emerged as one of the game's most exciting catching prospects, and Jesus Sanchez looks like a future middle-of-the-order star.
That's to say nothing of Brandon Lowe (.949 OPS, 22 HR) and Nate Lowe (.985 OPS, 27 HR) and Vidal Brujan (.320 BA, .862 OPS, 55 SB) who all had huge offensive seasons in 2018.
The system may look a bit thin on the pitching side of things based on their top prospect list, but few organizations down a better job developing arms, so that's far from an area of concern.
Just Missed: SS Lucius Fox, OF Moises Gomez, LHP Shane McClanahan, 2B/OF Nick Solak
4. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Eloy Jimenez
|22
|Top 25
|2. RHP Dylan Cease
|22
|Top 25
|3. RHP Michael Kopech
|22
|Top 25
|4. OF Luis Robert
|21
|Top 50
|5. SS Nick Madrigal
|21
|Top 100
|6. RHP Dane Dunning
|24
|Top 100
|7. OF Micker Adolfo
|22
|2
|8. OF Luis Gonzalez
|23
|3
|9. OF Blake Rutherford
|21
|3
|10. OF Luis Alexander Basabe
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Slugger Eloy Jimenez—coming to a ballpark near you this summer.
The White Sox held him back during the second half last season, but after hitting .337/.384/.577 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 108 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he has nothing left to prove. With 70-grade power and a good enough approach to hit .300 at the next level, he's a future superstar.
Dylan Cease has overtaken Michael Kopech as the top pitching prospect in the system, due in part to the fact that Kopech will miss the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Cease's performance had plenty to do with that too, as he went 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 124 innings between High-A and Double-A.
Cuban phenom Luis Robert was slowed by a ligament issue in his thumb last year and could be ready for a breakout season in 2019. He's joined by Micker Adolfo, Luis Gonzalez, Blake Rutherford, Luis Alexander Basabe and Steele Walker in a system loaded with outfield talent.
Expect to see a wave of top prospects arrive in Chicago this summer. They might not be ready to contend quite yet, but it's an exciting time to be a White Sox fan.
Just Missed: C Zack Collins, RHP Ian Hamilton, RHP Alec Hansen
3. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|19
|Top 25
|2. SS Bo Bichette
|20
|Top 25
|3. C Danny Jansen
|23
|Top 100
|4. RHP Eric Pardinho
|17
|Top 100
|5. RHP Nate Pearson
|22
|Top 100
|6. SS Jordan Groshans
|19
|2
|7. SS Kevin Smith
|22
|2
|8. 2B Cavan Biggio
|23
|2
|9. RHP Sean Reid-Foley
|23
|3
|10. OF Anthony Alford
|24
|3
Farm System Snapshot
How good is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
"As a future plus hitter with at least 30-homer potential, Guerrero boasts the offensive profile of a perennial All-Star and possible MVP candidate in his prime," wrote MLB.com, and that might not do him justice.
Despite the fact that he won't turn 20 until March, he hit .381/.437/.636 with 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 78 RBI in the upper levels of the minors last year. He's the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner and a generational talent for a Blue Jays team set to retool.
Guerrero gets the attention, and rightfully so, but this is a stacked system behind him.
Danny Jansen will take over as the starting catcher in 2019, infielders Bo Bichette, Kevin Smith and Cavan Biggio could all see the majors this coming season and have a chance to make a major impact offensively, and Anthony Alford still has tantalizing enough tools to dream on his potential.
The pitching side of things is considerably weaker, but hard-throwing Nate Pearson and prodigy Eric Pardinho—who pitched in the World Baseball Classic at the age of 15—both have a chance to be special. Sean Reid-Foley should get a long look for a rotation spot this spring.
Just Missed: 3B Miguel Hiraldo, SS Orelvis Martinez, 1B Rowdy Tellez, RHP T.J. Zeuch
2. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Ian Anderson
|20
|Top 25
|2. 3B Austin Riley
|21
|Top 25
|3. RHP Kyle Wright
|23
|Top 50
|4. RHP Touki Toussaint
|22
|Top 50
|5. OF Cristian Pache
|20
|Top 50
|6. RHP Mike Soroka
|21
|Top 100
|7. RHP Bryse Wilson
|21
|Top 100
|8. OF Drew Waters
|19
|Top 100
|9. C William Contreras
|21
|Top 100
|10. LHP Luiz Gohara
|22
|Top 100
Farm System Snapshot
The Atlanta Braves collection of pitching prospects is as impressive as any ever assembled.
Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Mike Soroka, Bryse Wilson, Luiz Gohara, Kolby Allard, Kyle Muller and Joey Wentz all look like future MLB starters with varying levels of polish and upside. Even if only half of them pan out, the Braves are in an excellent position going forward.
Anderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft, has emerged as the best of the bunch. With a projectable 6'3", 170-pound frame and three plus pitches, it's easy to dream on his future upside, and the present is not too shabby either. He posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 142 strikeouts in 119.1 innings last year while reaching Double-A.
Austin Riley is MLB ready, and a move to the outfield could be forthcoming to get his bat into the lineup. Cristian Pache is a future Gold Glove winner in center field and his offensive game has come along nicely, while William Contreras has emerged as the potential long-term answer at the catcher position.
Even after winning the NL East title in 2018, the best is yet to come in Atlanta.
Just Missed: LHP Kolby Allard, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Joey Wentz
1. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|20
|Top 25
|2. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|19
|Top 25
|3. RHP Chris Paddack
|22
|Top 50
|4. 2B/SS Luis Urias
|21
|Top 50
|5. C/OF Francisco Mejia
|23
|Top 50
|6. LHP Adrian Morejon
|19
|Top 100
|7. LHP Logan Allen
|21
|Top 100
|8. RHP Luis Patino
|19
|Top 100
|9. RHP Michel Baez
|22
|Top 100
|10. SS Xavier Edwards
|19
|Top 100
Farm System Snapshot
How deep is the Padres farm system?
Esteury Ruiz, Cal Quantrill, Buddy Reed and Hudson Potts would be prized prospects for most organizations. In San Diego, they're relegated to the honorable mentions list, buried behind a wealth of elite young talent.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is the headliner, and after hitting .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 steals as a 19-year-old at Double-A, he should be knocking on the door by midseason.
MacKenzie Gore and Chris Paddack are the top arms in the system for the time being. Adrian Morejon, Logan Allen, Luis Patino and Michel Baez are all capable of overtaking them with further development, and the future rotation figures to be a significant strength.
As if the system wasn's already overflowing with talent, shortstop Xavier Edwards looks like one of the early steals of the 2018 draft. After going No. 38 overall and signing for an above-slot bonus of $2.6 million, he hit .346/.453/.409 with more walks (31) than strikeouts (25) in his pro debut.
It might be another long season in 2019, but the Padres are set up well for sustainable contention once they do return to relevance.
Just Missed: 1B/OF Josh Naylor, RHP Jacob Nix, 3B Hudson Potts, RHP Cal Quantrill, OF Buddy Reed, 2B Esteury Ruiz, LHP Ryan Weathers
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.