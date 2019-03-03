LeBron James After Lakers Lose to Suns: 'I'm Not Here to Harp on the Negativity'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' season is on the brink after they lost 118-109 on Saturday to the 13-51 Suns, who have the league's worst record.

After the game, Lakers forward LeBron James provided the following response to a question about whether he saw "passion and energy" from his team at the beginning of the game (2:45 mark).

"I'm not here to harp on the negativity or the negative," he told reporters. "We had opportunities. Yeah, we could've played better here, played better there. That's been throughout the whole season. But right now it's a tough loss."

The 30-33 Lakers are now 4.5 games out of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Los Angeles looked like it may have turned a corner Friday, as the Lakers were beating the 48-15 Milwaukee Bucks with 3:11 remaining. The Bucks ended the matchup on a 15-2 run, but Los Angeles went punch for punch with them for the majority of the game.

However, any good will resonating from that game went away quickly. The Suns were winning or tied for all but the opening 2:52 of the first quarter and even took a 19-point lead in the fourth. The Lakers stormed back to pull within one possession, but the Suns held off Los Angeles down the stretch for just their second win in 20 games.

Perhaps the Lakers had a bit of a letdown after a tough loss to Milwaukee the night before, and playing on the road on the second leg of a back-to-back is never easy.

However, Los Angeles inarguably played better against the league's best team before struggling against the league's worst, and that inconsistency has plagued the team all season.

The Lakers have proved capable of beating the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors but have also now lost to the Suns, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the league's bottom three win-loss records.

After the game, James made a remark about the team's performance from beginning to end.

"It wasn't there throughout 48 [minutes] all night, and that's kind of like the frustrating part of it all," James said.

He may have been referencing the Suns loss, but that comment in essence symbolizes the Lakers season. Sometimes everything clicks, but then there are nights like Saturday.

The Lakers return to the court Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.