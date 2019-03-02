Kevin Durant, Warriors Beat 76ers 120-117; Joel Embiid Sits with Knee Injury

David Dow/Getty Images

Coming off four losses in their last six games, the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a 120-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.

During the Warriors' recent swoon, they lost back-to-back games against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Continuing their Eastern Conference road trip against one of the best teams in the NBA didn't seem like the right opportunity to turn things around.

Both teams were playing at less than full strength. The Warriors didn't have Klay Thompson because of a sore knee. Joel Embiid remains out of action with with a knee injury of his own.

After trailing by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors outscored Philadelphia 65-50 over the final 24 minutes to steal the win.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 34 points, in addition to grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Stephen Curry had 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins added 25 points and eight rebounds.

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Tobias Harris finished with 20 points but was held to just four after halftime. Jimmy Butler was inefficient with 21 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

What's Next?

The Warriors will continue their string of matchups against playoff contenders when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers will host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

