76ers Owner Josh Harris: Early Playoff Exit Would Be 'Very Problematic'

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris told ESPN's Jackie McMullan that a first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics would be "very problematic."

"It would be problematic," Harris said. "Very problematic. It would not be what we're playing for.

"We'd be unhappy. I'd be unhappy. The city would be unhappy. We're going to work hard to make sure that doesn't happen. We have enough talent on our roster that if we play the way we're capable of playing, we can beat any team in the East."

The 40-22 76ers, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, would face the fifth-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round if the season ended today.

The 37-25 C's are in the midst of a 4-6 stretch, but they are safely in the fifth spot as of now with the sixth-place Brooklyn Nets 5.5 games behind them.

Philadelphia lost to the Celtics in the second round last year, four games to one. The 76ers have lost all three of their games to Boston this season.

However, Philadelphia may never see Boston in the playoffs. The third-place Indiana Pacers are just a half-game ahead of the 76ers in the standings. Philadelphia can conceivably jump them and play the sixth-place team in the first round.

Catching the first-place Milwaukee Bucks (7.5 games ahead of Philadelphia) and the Toronto Raptors (five games ahead) may be out of reach, so the No. 3 seed looks like the realistic ceiling.

That would put the 76ers on the opposite end of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket if the Celtics finish fourth or fifth. Philadelphia may welcome that result given its struggles versus Boston, but then again, the latest version of the 76ers has looked like it can beat anyone at times.

Philadelphia is 6-2 in its eight games since acquiring Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic from the Los Angeles Clippers, even though All-Star center Joel Embiid has sat four of those contests with knee soreness.



Given how well the 76ers are playing and Philadelphia's concerted effort to go for it all with the Clippers deal and the Jimmy Butler trade in November, Josh Harris' comments can apply to any potential first-round opponent. Anything short of a deep playoff run may be seen as a disappointment.

Philadelphia will next take the court Saturday at home versus the Golden State Warriors.