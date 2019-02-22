Report: Clippers to Push Lakers, Kings for Playoffs Despite Tobias Harris Trade

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 22, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers traded their leading scorerforward Tobias Harristo the Philadelphia 76ers before the February 7 trade deadline. 

The transaction seemed to signal a look toward the future as opposed to a 2019 playoff push.

However, the Clips still want to go for it, per a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"Sources say Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has let it be known throughout the organization that he wants to keep making this playoff push," Amick wrote. 

The Clips currently hold the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot with a 32-27 record. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings and 2.5 in front of the Los Angeles Lakers.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

