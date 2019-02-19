Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors 'Have No Idea' What Star Will Do Amid Knicks Links

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington. The Warriors won 126-118. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are just like the rest of us—they reportedly have no clue what two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant will do in the offseason.

"We have no idea what he's going to do," a Golden State source told The Athletic's Frank Isola. "Everyone wants him to stay. There's not much more we can sell him on. If he leaves, we'll think of it as being lucky to have him for three great years."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TMZ: Draymond Spent $300K on Engagement Ring

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    TMZ: Draymond Spent $300K on Engagement Ring

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Dubs Want to Avoid in 1st Round

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Who Dubs Want to Avoid in 1st Round

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    KD 'Will Figure It Out' When It Comes to FA in 2019

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD 'Will Figure It Out' When It Comes to FA in 2019

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Will Dubs Have Any Award Winners?

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Will Dubs Have Any Award Winners?

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop