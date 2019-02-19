Scottie Pippen: Phil Jackson Could Win Title with LeBron James, Lakers Roster

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen believes that under the right guidance, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could win an NBA title.

When TMZ asked if the Lakers could win a championship under Phil Jackson as currently constructed, Pippen responded, "Yes, that's all he do is win."

Jackson, Pippen and Michael Jordan won six titles together with the Chicago Bulls. Jackson then went on to win five more with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, making him the most successful head coach in NBA history.

Much was expected of the Lakers this season after the signing of James, but fans are getting antsy heading toward the stretch run. L.A. is currently 10th in the Western Conference at 28-29, trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by three games for the final playoff spot.

A healthy LeBron will offer a huge boost after he missed 17 games with a groin injury, but the Lakers still have plenty of work to do if they want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012-13.

L.A. never missed the playoffs in 11 seasons under Jackson, but in the seven seasons since he stepped down, the Lakers have qualified just twice.

They have experienced some improvement under Luke Walton, going from 17 wins in 2015-16 before he got there to 26 in 2016-17 and then 35 last season. They are on pace to improve again this season, but if they don't reach the playoffs, there will be pressure on President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson to make a change.

Johnson reportedly "admonished" Walton over the team's slow start during an early-season meeting in November. The Lakers went on a roll after that, but LeBron's injury led to a predictable slide down the standings.

Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka pushed hard to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the trade deadline, but they came up empty. Although the Lakers are viewed as Davis' preferred destination since he shares an agent with James, they aren't a lock to sign him if the Pels trade him elsewhere during the offseason, as Lakers fans saw with Paul George going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and deciding to re-sign.

This season, however, LeBron will have to lead a young group that includes Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. The Lakers also have some other established veterans, including Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler.

But if the Lakers don't at least make the playoffs, expect whispers of a return to the sidelines for the Zen Master to begin.