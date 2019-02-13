Jeremy Lin 'Tired of Watching' Playoffs; Feels Like 'Cheating' Joining Raptors

Jeremy Lin made a seismic leap up the NBA standings when he received a buyout from the 19-38 Atlanta Hawks before signing with the 43-16 Toronto Raptors.

Lin, who has never been on a team that has won a playoff series during his nine-year career, spoke to Eric Koreen and Blake Murphy of The Athletic and other reporters about the playoffs and why he wanted to join Toronto.

Lin had eight points, five assists and five rebounds in Toronto's 129-120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. 

The Raps won their sixth straight contest and are now only one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Barring a massive letdown, Lin should be advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career. Toronto has a 4.5-game cushion on third-place Indiana in the East, so it will likely have a first-round date with a team that is currently below .500.

Only six East teams have winning records, with the 30-29 Brooklyn Nets living on the edge. Toronto is also a dominant 24-5 at the Air Canada Center and would have home-court advantage over every East team other than the Bucks.

From a roster perspective, the Raptors now have one of the deepest backcourts in the league. All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and defensive stalwart Danny Green make up the starters, and Fred VanVleet is one of the better backup guards in the league when healthy.

The ex-Wichita State star is recovering from a thumb injury and will be out for at least three weeks. When he returns, the Raps can call and/on him or Lin to provide minutes off the bench.

Toronto has a four-game homestand after the All-Star break, starting with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, February 22.

