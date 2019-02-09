Tobias Harris on 76ers' Potential After Trade: 'This Is Something Scary'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Following his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, Tobias Harris believes his new team will be intimidating heading down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Per Moke Hamilton of Sixers Wire, Harris spoke about what he saw from the Sixers during their 117-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

"I think when we go back and look at film of this game and even you can see from this game pockets in the game where you said, 'Dang, this is something scary there,'" he said.

Harris was acquired by the 76ers, along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

It was the second major trade pulled off by Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand this season. He added Jimmy Butler in a November deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, thanks to the addition of Harris, the Sixers are the only team in the NBA with five players who average at least 17 points per game. The starting five of Harris, Butler, Joel Embiid, JJ Redick and Ben Simmons combined for 97 of their 117 points against Denver.

Even though Harris and Butler can become free agents this summer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 76ers are setting themselves up to re-sign both players and keep them together with Simmons and Embiid for the long-term.

Philadelphia's win over the Nuggets moved it into a tie with the Boston Celtics for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Indiana Pacers just one game ahead of both teams.

Harris figures to be one of this season's biggest trade deadline acquisitions. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game and ranks eighth in the NBA with a 43.7 three-point percentage.