NFL Free Agency 2019: Start Date, Rumors and Early Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL season officially came to a close with the New England Patriots defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Now, the page turns to preparing for another busy offseason ahead.

Between Feb. 19 to March 5, teams can designate the franchise or transition tags on players while the free agency negotiating window begins March 11 and lasts until March 13.

At 4 p.m. ET on March 13, free agents can officially sign with team and the trading period for 2019 also may begin.

This offseason will be centered around a lot of marquee names such as Le'Veon Bell, Nick Foles and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Bell in particular will garner plenty of attention after he decided to sit out the 2018 season with the Steelers, refusing to play under the franchise tag for a second consecutive season.

Jets Won't 'Break Bank' for Le'Veon Bell

Jets safety Jamal Adams fueled speculation last week when he had lunch with Bell's agent.

Bell and the Jets would make a lot of sense. The Jets do need to surround quarterback Sam Darnold with weapons, especially at running back, where they ranked 26th in total yards and 29th in yards per carry last season.

They also have an abundance of cap space to work with, too, but despite all that, the Jets front office appears to be reluctant on handing out a big contract to the 26-year-old running back.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are not willing to "break the bank" for Bell, citing concerns over his motivation after signing a contract.

Despite Bell being a three-time Pro Bowl running back and two-time First-Team All-Pro who finished in the top 10 in All-Purpose yards three times in his five seasons in the NFL, his decision not to play last season with the Steelers has attached some baggage to the talented running back.

It does not necessarily eliminate the Jets as an option, but for someone who was adamant about locking down a rich, long-term contract, it is hard to see Bell not signing with the highest bidder.

The Philadelphia Eagles were speculated as a team that could have traded for Bell during the season, but have cap restraints that might make it difficult for them to sign him as a free agent.

CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora does believe the Eagles will be in on Bell, though.

"I don't think it's going to be a very robust market for Bell. I do think the Eagles are going to get one of these two Steelers players," La Canfora said at CBS Sports HQ in Atlanta last week. "I think they are going to get Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell."



Another team that makes sense would be the Oakland Raiders. They need a ground game to support quarterback Derek Carr and a player to market around when they make their move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders have the cap space, but Jon Gruden refused to give big money to Khalil Mack, will he feel differently about Bell?

Prediction: Bell signs four-year, $62.5 million contract with Raiders, making him highest-paid running back in league.

Eagles Will Let Foles Walk 'Free and Clear'

While free agency does not start until March, the Eagles and quarterback Nick Foles must agree on a mutual option by Feb. 12.

The option would pay Foles $20 million for next season, but the 30-year-old quarterback could void the option and pay back $2 million to become a free agent.

There were whispers that perhaps the Eagles could tag and trade Foles, but per Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, the Eagles intend to let Foles walk "free and clear" and receive a compensatory pick for him.

It would certainly follow the signs that the two are ready to move on. Head coach Doug Pederson said at the conclusion of the Eagles' season that Carson Wentz was the quarterback moving forward.

"In Nick's case, listen, we'd love to have everybody back throughout the roster," he added. "But as I've said many, many times, it's not about one guy, it's about the team, and we're going to do what's best for the team."

Among teams that may be interested in Foles are the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins.

The Dolphins have already announced that Ryan Tannehill will not return for 2019 and the Jaguars are looking to upgrade from Blake Bortles, but could find a replacement with the seventh pick in the NFL Draft.

The outlook for Alex Smith after his gruesome leg injury looks bleak, and Foles could be on the Redskins' radar, too.

Prediction: Foles enters free agency and signs three-year deal with Dolphins

Demarcus Lawrence Ready for Pay Day

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is not wasting any time in setting the tone for his contract negotiations this offseason.

On Jan. 25, the 26-year-old sent out a tweet that implied the ball is now in the Cowboys' court on what to do with the pending free agent.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to receive the message and had nothing but good things to say about the two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher.

"I make everything plus for DeMarcus," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "No one has given anymore, prepared any better and performed any better than DeMarcus has. I'm all for that."

So now the question appears just how much will Lawrence receive?

The pass-rusher had 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 23 quarterback hits last season. He may not receive Khalil Mack-type money, but the Cowboys will lock him up on a robust deal.

Prediction: Cowboys and Lawrence agree to five-year, $90 million contract.