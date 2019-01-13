Report: Ex-Buccaneers' OC Todd Monken Agrees to Contract to Become Browns OC

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He filled the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 through 2018.

Monken owns three decades of coaching experience, including seven years as an offensive coordinator between the collegiate and NFL levels. In addition to the Bucs, he also served in that capacity with the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The 52-year-old Illinois native also operated as head coach of college football's Southern Miss Golden Eagles from 2013 until 2015. He went 13-25 across three seasons.

He wasn't retained by the Buccaneers, who overhauled their coaching staff with Bruce Arians hired as head coach and former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich taking over as offensive coordinator.

The change came despite Tampa Bay ranking third in total offense at 415.5 yards per game in 2018. It finished behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa finished ninth in yardage during the 2017 season and 18th in 2016.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense showcased a lot of potential during the second half of 2018 after Freddie Kitchens was installed as interim offensive coordinator. Now with Kitchens promoted to head coach and Monken hired to lead the offense, the unit will be expected to shine in 2019.

Improvement on that side of the ball after ranking 13th in yardage and 20th in scoring last season could help the team secure its first playoff berth since 2002.