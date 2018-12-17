The 1 Thing Holding Back Every NBA Contender

9 of 9

Between David West's retirement and the free-agency departures of JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia, the center rotation for the Golden State Warriors was always going to be a question mark. The questions have only grown louder with Damian Jones' torn pectoral, Jordan Bell's slight regression and word that DeMarcus Cousins might still be months away from his Dubs debut.

Kevon Looney might be the sturdiest option so far with career highs nearly across the board. But he's built more like a stretch 4, and he's neither a great scorer nor shot-blocker. Bell, who's another small 5, has struggled with consistency and efficiency. Jonas Jerebko, a part-time 5 in the modern game, helps spread the floor but provides zero defensive resistance at the rim.

The Dubs could look for external help, but they wouldn't find much.

"The most realistic [option] right now would be signing Willie Reed, a 28-year-old NBA veteran who is averaging 22.2 points and 11.8 rebounds for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars," Connor Letourneau wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month.

It's more likely the team just waits this out.

For starters, Looney and Bell are young enough that they should continue developing in their roles. Plus, it's not like them, Reed or any other short-term fill-in would sniff the floor in the Warriors' biggest moments. They have a four-time All-Star waiting in the wings with Cousins, and even he isn't guaranteed to be a part of Golden State's closing group.

But with this team getting healthier and further removed from the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green dust-up, we're back to the point where nitpicking is a must to find faults with the favorites. Looking through that lens, their center rotation could be improved.

