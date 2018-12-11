Kevin Durant on Moving Past Draymond Green Beef: 'I Try to Get Lost in the Game'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is immersing himself further into basketball to continue to move past his publicized spat with teammate Draymond Green.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, KD said his love of basketball has helped get him through some adversity this season:

"I just try to stay focused on ball and lose myself in the game. There were times where I don't shoot the ball well, times where the game doesn't go my way, but I try to get lost in the game to get through a time like that. Adversity happens everywhere, happens to teams, and we rallied around it. It happens, and you lean on your love for the game.

"Over the course of the year, sometimes it's tough to go to practice, tough stretches on long road trips. You run into obstacles and you just get through it."

While the Warriors got off to a tough start this season, they have reeled off four straight wins and are just a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference at 19-9.

The issue between Durant and Green occurred during a Nov. 12 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Green lost control of the ball at the end of regulation and didn't pass the ball to Durant, and KD took exception to that. Durant and Green got into an argument, and the Warriors lost in overtime.

The Warriors suspended Green for one game for his actions during the verbal spat. Per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Green shouted profanities at Durant and questioned his loyalty to the Warriors during the argument.

Durant can become a free agent during the offseason, and there has been no shortage of speculation regarding the possibility he'll leave.

KD has won the NBA Finals MVP award in each of the past two seasons, and he is enjoying another monster year in 2018-19 with averages of 28.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Green just returned to the lineup for Monday's 116-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves after he missed the previous 11 contests with a toe injury.

Golden State has shown vulnerability this season, but with Durant playing MVP-caliber basketball and the core players healthy, the Dubs may be trending toward their third consecutive championship and fourth in five years.