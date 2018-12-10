Report: Bulls Players Went to NBPA to Discuss Jim Boylen's 'Extreme Tactics'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 08: Head coach Jim Boylen of the Chicago Bulls encourages his team against the Boston Celtics at United Center on December 08, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls players have reportedly taken action in response to the demands made of them by head coach Jim Boylen.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes reported Monday that Bulls players reached out to the National Basketball Players Association regarding what they believed were "extreme tactics" used by Boylen:

"After taking the helm from fired coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday, Boylen held three two-and-a-half-hour practices in his first week that included extra wind sprints and players doing military-style pushups. Calling for another lengthy practice after the back-to-back led to a near-mutiny and caused the players to reach out to the union, sources said."

        

