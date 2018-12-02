Week 13 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

December football is here, which means star players are going to be expected to give their best performances of the season heading into the home stretch. It also means unexpected players will need to step up in order for their respective teams to make it into the playoffs.

We're coming off a week in the NFL that saw Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers complete 25 passes in a row, finish with just one incompletion and lead his offense to 45 points—covering their 13.5 line with ease. At the same time, the Denver Broncos held the Pittsburgh Steelers offense to just 17 points in an upset victory. Aaron Rodgers threw for under 200 yards and only one touchdown in Green Bay Packers' fourth loss in five games.

In addition to the NFL's ability to always find cruel ways to remind us we know nothing, be careful assuming anything. The Week 13 slate includes a rookie quarterback on the road for the first time in a must-win game, two Super Bowl contenders having it out in prime time, one of the NFL's most reliable offenses suddenly cutting a top playmaker and much more.

All spreads and points totals are according to OddsShark, while props come from 5Dimes.

NFL Week 13 Odds



Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14) | O/U 44

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-6) | O/U 47.5

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) | O/U 48.5

Carolina Panthers (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | O/U 54

Chicago Bears (-3.5) at New York Giants | O/U 44.5

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-3.5) | O/U 40

Denver Broncos (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals | O/U 45

Los Angeles Rams (-10) at Detroit Lions | O/U 55.5

Indianapolis Colts (-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars | O/U 47

Kansas City Chiefs (-15.5) at Oakland Raiders | O/U 55.5

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-8) | O/U 40.5

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-6) | O/U 49.5

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10) | O/U 46

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) | O/U 52

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6) | O/U 45

Top Prop Bets for Week 13

Houston Texans RB Lamar Miller vs. Cleveland Browns: Over 68.5 Rushing Yards

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

This season, all but four running backs have surpassed 68.5 yards on the ground against the Cleveland Browns. Most recently, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon finished the game with 89 yards in a game that Cleveland won 35-20.

Specific to Lamar Miller, the 27-year-old has three games this season with 100-plus yards rushing. Most recently was in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, which saw Miller torch the Titans for a 97-yard rushing touchdown. Miller has topped 70 yards on the ground five times this season, and the opportunity will be there on Sunday to add a sixth.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Colts score first

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

This may be the easiest call of Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars have benched Blake Bortles in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, and Cody Kessler will start in his place. Not only that but running back Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars would have presumably leaned on with Kessler under center, is suspended for this game after fighting with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Oh, and the Jaguars also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. It's a special kind of implosion down in Duval. The question isn't if Jacksonville will score first but rather how much this offense will score at all against the Indianapolis Colts.

The last time these teams faced off, in Week 10, Colts tight end Eric Ebron scored three times in the first half—including the first score of the game. Don't be surprised if history repeats itself in Week 13.

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff at Detroit Lions: Over 2.5 Touchdown Passes

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a bye week, but the last time we saw them play was perhaps the greatest Monday Night Football game in history. L.A. beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51, and Jared Goff threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns on 49 attempts. Coming into Detroit, the Rams are a win away from clinching the NFC West.

All of this lends us to believe Goff will be airing it out against the Detroit Lions, even with Todd Gurley and his 1,043 rushing yards lurking. Rams head coach Sean McVay has already built a reputation for seeking style points and ruthlessly attacking regardless of his 10-1 record.

Chicago Bears WR Taylor Gabriel at New York Giants: Over 4.5 Pass Receptions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Taylor Gabriel caught seven balls from Chase Daniel in Week 12's win over Detroit. The Chicago Bears have plenty of offensive weapons to share the wealth—Gabriel, Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton—which makes it difficult to bet on any one player to take over a game.

But with Daniel under center again as starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky recovers from his shoulder injury, it's fair to think head coach Matt Nagy will stick to what worked. Against a 3-8 New York Giants squad, there should be enough receptions to go around for the Bears.