Woj: Bucks to Waive Jodie Meeks as NBA's Suspension to Be Lifted

The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly waive shooting guard Jodie Meeks following Saturday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs when his 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program ends.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update, noting the Bucks needed to make a move to remain at the 15-player roster limit.

