Woj: Bucks to Waive Jodie Meeks as NBA's Suspension to Be Lifted

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 6: Jodie Meeks #20 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly waive shooting guard Jodie Meeks following Saturday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs when his 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program ends.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update, noting the Bucks needed to make a move to remain at the 15-player roster limit.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: O.J. Mayo Signs Contract with Dacin Tigers in Taiwan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: O.J. Mayo Signs Contract with Dacin Tigers in Taiwan

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Noah, Grizzlies to Agree to Deal Next Week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Noah, Grizzlies to Agree to Deal Next Week

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NBA's Top Benches

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Top Benches

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Beat Jazz After Mitchell Suffers Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Beat Jazz After Mitchell Suffers Injury

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report