Lakers Rumors: Buzz on Kyle Korver Trade and Kevin Durant Free Agency

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers are starting to coalesce into a strong, well-functioning team. They have won four straight games and six of their last seven.

Right now they are sitting at seventh place in the Western Conference standings. It's nothing spectacular, but for a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs in half a decade, it's a start.

Even though the pieces already in place are starting to come together, it hasn't kept the Lakers out of the rumor mill. There isn't any team in the league that could go without an upgrade, save for maybe the Golden State Warriors (and even they are having their issues at the moment).

Here's the latest chatter surrounding the purple and gold.

Lakers Eyeing Kyle Korver?

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfelspressbox.com, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooting Kyle Korver to the squad, bolstering a team that is leading the NBA with 14.8 made three-pointers per game.

It would be an embarrassment of shooting riches for the three-point-happy Bucks, but as Woelfel explains, they may not be alone in their interest.

The Lakers, among others, are reportedly taking a close look at Korver, per Woelfel:

"The Bucks aren’t the only team interested in Korver’s services. Sources said Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Los Angeles Lakers are also among the Korver suitors."

The Lakers currently rank 13th in the league in team three-point percentage (36 percent), per NBA.com, although it's better than Philadelphia in 20th (34.5 percent) and Oklahoma City in 29th (31.5 percent, second-worst in the league).

That said, the only player on the Lakers who is a consistent downtown threat is Josh Hart, who knocks 42.7 percent of his three-pointers (Rondo has a higher percentage, but he's injured, and doesn't shoot from downtown often).

Korver's 38.7 percent clip this year would put him right behind Hart, and there's reason to believe the dead-eyed shooter can do much better, as he routinely shoots above 40 percent from downtown. He also has familiarity with James, having played the last year-and-a-half in Cleveland.

Phil Long/Associated Press

Woelfel mentions in his piece the Cavs are reportedly looking for a first-round pick for Korver, which is a high price for a 37-year-old shooter playing just 15.3 minutes per game this season.

That's probably more than the Lakers (or any other suitor) are willing to part ways with. Korver's also a liability on defense, something the Lakers have struggled with this season. If the Cavs are serious about moving him, the asking price will come down.

It's an interesting rumor, but Korver doesn't appear to be a pressing need for the team. That said, they have already gotten a big boost from 36-year-old center Tyson Chandler on defense. Maybe the team believes they can make things work with a veteran known for making an instant impact on the other end of the court.

Kevin Durant Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after this season. Considering he chose to go to an already talent-laden, successful franchise in the Golden State Warriors the last time he had the chance to move—much to the dismay of just about every basketball fan who doesn't live in the Bay Area—he does seem like a wild card should he choose to leave Golden State.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Durant, who has slaked his championship thirst with the Warriors, might have his sights set on the two biggest markets in the country.

He said on The Stephen A. Smith Show:

"I'm hearing the Knicks and the Lakers, with the Lakers having the edge. That's what I'm hearing. Two weeks ago, I heard the Knicks had the edge. Now, I hear the Lakers have the edge. Let me tell you something, it appears to be one of those two teams which is Kevin Durant's next destination. But Golden State is telling me: 'There's no way in hell we believe he's leaving. We believe Kevin Durant's gonna stay.'"

The talk of a Durant departure is going to be a constant theme this season thanks to his recent spat with teammate Draymond Green. The two got into a heated argument in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors suspended Green for one game as a result, and according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes sources, Green got that suspension for "a remark in which he dared Durant to bolt in free agency next summer."

Smith's comments on his show are just the opening salvo in what will be months of speculation and rumors regarding Durant's future.

If Durant really wants to play in a big city, the Lakers are a much better situation than the Knicks thanks to James being in L.A. The two would instantly form perhaps the league's best one-two scoring threat. If enough players develop and pieces are kept intact, a Lakers team starring Durant and James would quickly become a title contender.

The Warriors are of course hoping Durant and Green will sort things out and that the former will pick up his player option, but right now, anything seems possible in 2019.