Alex Cora, Red Sox Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora directed his team to a World Series title in 2018 and received a contract extension as a reward.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox announced they agreed to a one-year extension with Cora through the 2021 campaign and have a club option for 2022.

Boston hired Cora prior to the 2018 campaign after it lost in the American League Division Series the previous two years under John Farrell. He led the team to a 108-54 record during the regular season, which was the best in baseball.

The Red Sox then vanquished the archrival New York Yankees and the defending champion Houston Astros in the American League playoffs before defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Cora's managerial moves had a direct impact on the outcome, including when he turned to Eduardo Nunez for a critical pinch-hitting spot in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went to left-hander Alex Wood out of the bullpen to face Rafael Devers (a left-handed hitter), but Cora removed the power threat for the right-handed Nunez, who delivered with a monster home run to turn the tide of the game.

The manager further endeared himself to fans in Boston during the team's championship parade when he said, "We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium... Suck on it," via Sports Illustrated.

Cora was the bench coach for the Astros prior to joining the Red Sox and played in Major League Baseball from 1998 through 2011. He was a member of the Red Sox from 2005 through 2008 and also won a World Series with the team as a player in 2007.