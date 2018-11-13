Derrick Rose Talks Witnessing Gruesome Injuries to Caris LeVert, Hayward, George

David Sherman/Getty Images

There has been a common thread linking the significant leg injuries suffered by Paul George, Gordon Hayward and Caris LeVert—Derrick Rose.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard acknowledged he was on the court for all three of the setbacks and said, "You want to say a prayer. ... It kind of messes you up in a way," per Tyler Mason of The Athletic.

Rose was on the floor Monday when LeVert suffered his injury and was on the Cleveland Cavaliers during last season's opener when Hayward suffered his injury in his first game with the Boston Celtics. What's more, Rose was on the court during the Team USA scrimmage when George suffered his setback.

The Timberwolves won Monday's game over LeVert's Brooklyn Nets, 120-113, but the result was overshadowed by the gruesome injury.

LeVert was stretchered off the floor after landing awkwardly on his right leg when he was playing defense. The Nets announced he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

George, who played just six games during the 2014-15 season after his injury, reached out to LeVert on Twitter:

That it was Rose on the court for all of the injuries is notable considering health problems have plagued him throughout his career. He appeared well on his way to the Hall of Fame when he won the 2010-11 MVP as one of the league's best young players in a major market on the Chicago Bulls, but the numerous setbacks sapped him of much of his explosiveness and prime.