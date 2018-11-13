Derrick Rose Talks Witnessing Gruesome Injuries to Caris LeVert, Hayward, George

Derrick Rose Talks Witnessing Gruesome Injuries to Caris LeVert, Hayward, GeorgeNovember 13, 2018
There has been a common thread linking the significant leg injuries suffered by Paul George, Gordon Hayward and Caris LeVert—Derrick Rose.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard acknowledged he was on the court for all three of the setbacks and said, "You want to say a prayer. ... It kind of messes you up in a way," per Tyler Mason of The Athletic.
Julian @_therealjuu
@BleacherReport Isn’t it odd how Derrick Rose was not just there but ON THE COURT for every single one of these leg injuries... https://t.co/gDhDewGtql
Rose was on the floor Monday when LeVert suffered his injury and was on the Cleveland Cavaliers during last season's opener when Hayward suffered his injury in his first game with the Boston Celtics. What's more, Rose was on the court during the Team USA scrimmage when George suffered his setback.
The Timberwolves won Monday's game over LeVert's Brooklyn Nets, 120-113, but the result was overshadowed by the gruesome injury.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Caris LeVert stretchered off court after suffering gruesome leg injury 🙏 https://t.co/SJTVrtZDTY
LeVert was stretchered off the floor after landing awkwardly on his right leg when he was playing defense. The Nets announced he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
George, who played just six games during the 2014-15 season after his injury, reached out to LeVert on Twitter:
Paul George @Yg_Trece
God bless you youngin tough road ahead but we’re here to help lift you @CarisLeVert ! You know how to reach me 🙏🏾
That it was Rose on the court for all of the injuries is notable considering health problems have plagued him throughout his career. He appeared well on his way to the Hall of Fame when he won the 2010-11 MVP as one of the league's best young players in a major market on the Chicago Bulls, but the numerous setbacks sapped him of much of his explosiveness and prime.
A New Begining for Wolves in Win vs. Nets