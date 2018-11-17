The Weakest Link in Every NBA Team's Starting 5

7 of 7

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr.

Harrison Barnes is getting the benefit of the doubt.

Hamstring injuries can be difficult to return from, and he's trying to find his sweet spot within an offense that is undergoing a pecking-order shift for the third consecutive season. He's getting to the line more than ever. The rest of his offense will even out with time.

Wesley Matthews is a special kind of frustrating. There should be a cartoonish sound effect that booms over the PA system whenever he tries doing too much off the dribble. But he's knocking down his threes, and no one else in the starting five can juggle his defensive workload—an oddity in itself with a torn left Achilles and right leg fracture in his rear view.

DeAndre Jordan might be rubbing teammates the wrong way behind the scenes, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, and his defensive impact is notoriously overstated. He's not this starting five's weak link. And Luka Doncic—well, he's already the Mavericks' best player.

That brings us to Dennis Smith Jr. He continues to intrigue as an off-guard option alongside Doncic. He's hitting 39.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes. But his finishing around the rim is erratic, he's making minimal strides with his pull-up jumper, and his turnover rate has skyrocketed. He doesn't look the part of someone who can pilot an offense on his own.

Working beside Doncic is a boon for Smith's trajectory. A hybrid role suits him, and he's not yet 100 games into his professional career. In the meantime, the Mavericks are 19 points per 100 possessions better when he's on the bench, the largest discrepancy among their everyday players.

Houston Rockets: James Ennis

Default pick alert!

James Harden and Chris Paul have been up and down, but, um, yeah. No. PJ Tucker is a defensive godsend and, to date, Houston's most consistent player. On-off splits are not in love with Clint Capela, but we know better.

Ipso facto, we have James Ennis.

Getting anything from Ennis outside standstill situations is proving difficult. His shot profile is very Rockets, but he's barely clearing a 52 percent conversion rate at the rim. He isn't bad for Houston, just different. He's burying more than 40 percent of his threes and is one of the Rockets' most capable defenders. He just doesn't have the functional fitness of last year's helping-hand wings, Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.

Unlike Mbah a Moute, he shouldn't be tasked with badgering smaller ball-handlers. And unlike Ariza, he's not built for battle versus most 4s.

Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Ingram

There will be a push to spotlight Lonzo Ball. As a (still proud) property owner in Brandon Ingram County, I urge you to resist it.

Ball's deference is a problem. He's almost trying too hard to fit alongside LeBron James. He's hitting a higher percentage of his threes, yes, but he continues to pass up makable looks, and his drives are down at a rate that far exceeds his dip in court time.

Ingram's lack of change next to James is still the heavier letdown. He's binging on tough looks and jab-step long twos, and neither his three-point volume nor playmaking has turned a corner. As ESPN.com's Zach Lowe wrote:

"The Lakers are scoring only 0.78 points per possession when Ingram shoots out of a pick-and-roll, or dishes to a teammate who shoots right away -- one of the lowest marks in the league, per Second Spectrum. Only 16 percent of ball screens for Ingram have led to those one-pass-away shots for teammates -- the fourth-lowest figure among 174 ball-handlers who have run at least 20 pick-and-rolls, per Second Spectrum.

"In other words: Ingram is either taking blah shots after slithering around picks, or making unproductive passes. He's barely snagging rebounds. He needs to do more stuff."

Add "forgetting about shooters in the half-court" to Ingram's list of transgressions as well.

The Lakers won't bench Ingram. Nor should they. Giving him more me-time without James should be on their to-do list, but Ingram remains their highest-ceiling prospect. Unless he's plainly phoning it in (he's not), sending him to the second unit sends a weird message. Besides, he's a LeBron favorite. This is a matter of enhancing Ingram's decision-making rather than hunting down a replacement.

Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson

Certain lineups can work around a player who is neither a threat in spacing nor volume. The Grizzlies' starting five isn't one of them.

Kyle Anderson still has plenty of utility. He's a methodical prober, nifty passer and resourceful defender. But the offense craters when he's in the game, in no small part because he cannot leverage the threat of his own shot. He doesn't attempt threes, and his mid-range jumper isn't falling this year.

Really, Anderson doesn't shoot, period. His 7.3 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes are the lowest of his career. This non-volume would be fine if he weren't taking up valuable space inside the arc.

Fewer of Memphis' looks are coming at the rim and from beyond the arc when he's in the lineup, per Cleaning the Glass. Anderson's 1-of-5, 1-of-3, 2-of-5, etc. nights make the Grizzlies predictable, and the breathing room he sponges up in the half-court inhibits the expansion of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s arsenal.

Again: Anderson is a useful player if put in the right situation. Starting at small forward isn't it. Memphis should look at turning him into a full-time 4 as a member of the second unit. He's more of a matchup problem for borderline and traditional bigs, and someone like Dillion Brooks (when he returns from his left knee strain) or Wayne Selden can be run out in his place.

Utah Jazz: Ricky Rubio

Derrick Favors is low-hanging fruit in this discussion. His on-off numbers are not pretty, and the Jazz are once again flatlining opponents when replacing him with Jae Crowder.

Calling Favors the weakest link still goes too far. He's having a strong individual season, one that includes converting 35.3 percent of his three-pointers on a career-high 2.1 attempts per 36 minutes. His is more a story of muted impact. He shouldn't be playing power forward yet cannot ferry the burden of a No. 1 option as a second-unit center.

Utah has miscast him because it doesn't have the personnel to properly complement him. That can't totally be on Favors, not after he's tried tweaking his offensive biography to more thoroughly meet the demands of a contemporary power forward.

Ricky Rubio has been worse. He's missing bunnies at the rim, and last season's three-point uptick is this year's bedtime fairytale. He's shooting a combined 32.6 percent on looks inside five feet and from behind the arc.

Carrying lineups isn't his bag, a real problem for a point guard. The Jazz almost never dare to use him without at least two of Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks on the floor. He needs a buffer or three, just like Favors.

Rampant turnovers have always been the concession offenses make when playing Rubio, and his ball control is plumbing all-time lows. His straight kick-outs are mostly fine, but he's erratic out of screens and throws too many wild passes with his feet set. Of the 119 players finishing at least 20 percent of their team's plays, Rubio is 116th in turnover rate.

Before the Jazz pull the plug on Favors' starting spot, they may want to explore point guard alternatives, be it through Dante Exum or by tabbing Mitchell as the officially official floor general.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and accurate leading into games on Nov. 14. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by B/R's Andrew Bailey.