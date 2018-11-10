Rethinking NBA Offseason Moves We Judged Too Quickly

0 of 5

Elsa/Getty Images

Snap judgments are the essence of the NBA's offseason. Without the benefit of actual games, opinions are formed based on theoretical fits and previous sample sizes.

This isn't going to change. Nor should it. Waiting to evaluate free-agency signings and trades isn't an option. Meaningful discussions would have to halt for months.

Knee-jerk reactions, both good and bad, aren't hurting anyone anyway. They can be quite useful and spot-on—Jabari Parker being a horrible defensive fit with the Chicago Bulls, for instance.

Still, initial responses to offseason moves aren't always backed up by playing the games. Sometimes, they entirely overlook the importance of an acquisition. In other cases, they completely write off or destroy an addition or contract that turns out to be perfectly fine, if not legitimately valuable.

Prospective mea culpas are part of reflexive reckonings. Don't join the insta-take hive if you cannot handle or even entertain the possibility of being wrong. July's perceived flub could be November's pleasant surprise. It happens. Accept it, then own it and move on.

Our oopsies will focus only on the biggest misses—signings and trades predominantly met with overwhelming indifference or disdain. Draft-night decisions count toward the tally. One-year deals are fair game.

Cases of addition-by-subtraction are not eligible. The same goes for minimum contracts. Such low-stakes agreements never incite deep-thought exercises. We apologize to JaVale McGee for the inconvenience.