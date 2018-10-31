NBA Teams Already Regretting Their Free-Agency Pickups

0 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Let's begin with a disclaimer and perhaps a pat on the back for NBA teams: This season is thus far light on extreme buyer's remorse. Last summer's salary-cap squeeze repressed the number of overpriced deals while inflating the short-term market.

Some free-agency decisions that were initially eviscerated or still don't make sense are even difficult to destroy.

Nemanja Bjelica, a 30-year-old on a rebuilding Sacramento Kings squad soaking up invaluable developmental in the frontcourt, is playing very tradeable basketball. Zach LaVine's offensive swagger is starting to rejigger perception of his four-year, $78 million pact. Marco Belinelli is hilariously overpaid (two years, $12 million) and shooting well under 35 percent from beyond the arc, but his three-point volume remains a necessary evil for a San Antonio Spurs offense without many outside weapons.

Accounting for players who demand a longer grace period only makes it harder to identify cases of insta-regret. The Orlando Magic shouldn't yet question their existence for giving Aaron Gordon four years and $76 million. They have plenty of other reasons for self-reflection. The last thing the Washington Wizards' budding implosion needs is Dwight Howard, but he hasn't yet made his season debut—he'll play on Friday, per Vice Sports' Michael Pina—and the team's broken culture predates his arrival.

Spotting the biggest whoopsidaisies this early will be a labor of context. Extensions that haven't kicked in are not eligible for inclusion, otherwise there would have to be a Kevin Love conversation. Minimum salaries are off the table because they're too cheap to genuinely lament.

Likewise, newcomers will not be penalized in instances where teams more so regret predecessors who got away. The Houston Rockets should regret losing Trevor Ariza, a loss that basically necessitated additions such as Carmelo Anthony and Michael Carter-Williams.

One-year deals are fair game. Price is a factor, but missed opportunities, poor fits without clear paths to improvement and just generally crappy decision-making are the prevailing emphasis.