Projecting Top 10 Breakout Players During 2018-19 NBA Season

Age at Start of 2018-19: 24

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 50.8 percent shooting

Advanced Metrics: 14.5 PER, 74.95 TPA, 1.53 RPM



With wings galore on their roster, the Toronto Raptors are emphasizing small-ball arrangements. They have yet to start Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas together during the preseason, and they opened up two of their first three games with only one big in the lineup.

Head coach Nick Nurse has been adamant he doesn't see the need to stick with one iteration of his starting lineup, but that changes nothing. Toronto seems bent on staggering minutes for Ibaka and Valanciunas no matter how they play.

Enter Pascal Siakam, who is the Raptors' everything big. He can play with either Ibaka or Valanciunas if Toronto is looking for a more traditional frontcourt that doesn't compromise its switchability. Or he can anchor the middle on his own in one-big combinations.

Toronto outscored opponents by nearly 12 points per 100 possessions last season when Siakam manned the 5, according to Cleaning The Glass. Most of those reps came in tandem with Ibaka, but that only speaks to the extent of Siakam's orbit. He is both rangier and more of a center than the slightly taller Ibaka.

The Raptors figure to close games with Siakam and four non-bigs. Whether they unleash that lineup as more than a circumstantial novelty depends on how well they hold up on the glass and the progression of Siakam's three-point stroke.

Some of the rebounding concerns will work themselves out. Kawhi Leonard is better than most wings on the glass, which should help to neutralize instances in which Toronto is outsized. Siakam's outside touch is another matter. He converted only 22 percent of his long-range attempts as a sophomore.

Souped-up spacing should help his efficiency. The Raptors will give him the leeway to explore it, as his jumper is that important. Siakam won't ever melt minds with his scoring totals, but when coupled with his quick passes, defensive portability and relative comfort working off the dribble, draining threes at a near-average clip would guarantee him prestige reserved for fringe All-Stars.

