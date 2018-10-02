Ranking NBA's Top 15 Shooting Guards Entering 2018-19 Season

1 of 11

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

15. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Age: 19

2017-18 Per-Game Stats (Euroleague, Liga ACB): 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 22.8 player efficiency rating, N/A total points added, N/A real plus-minus

Forecasting rookies is always hard, but predicting Luka Doncic's first NBA march is particularly difficult. Will the Mavericks pencil him in as a shooting guard? Let him run some point? Use him at the 3 in smaller lineups? How much control will he actually have over an offense that must also feed Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr.?

We can't be sure of anything this early in the game. But Doncic begins his career with an idyllic profile. Every team in the league is after a 6'7" wing who can jump-start pick-and-rolls, drain jumpers off the bounce and seamlessly flitter between on- and off-ball duties. Doncic won't have the green light Smith did during his debut, but his wide-ranging offensive utility should shine through enough to justify his inclusion here.

14. Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Age: 31

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 22.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.2 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 20.2 PER, 53.2 TPA, 0.6 RPM

Lou Williams' numbers are bound to suffer from the Clippers' backcourt surplus. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Jerome Robinson, Milos Teodosic and a healthy Patrick Beverley will all eat into his usage. His downtick will be more stark than anticipated if both Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris last the entire season in Los Angeles.

And yet dragging Williams any lower feels criminal—even with his non-factor defense taking center stage. He was too friggin' good last year. He piloted the offense, earned frequent trips to the charity stripe and hit a ridiculous number of tough jumpers. Five other players cleared 24 points and five assists per 36 minutes while matching Williams' true shooting percentage, and they're all megastars: Kevin Durant, LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.

13. Will Barton, Denver Nuggets

Age: 27

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 16.2 PER, 54.1 TPA, 0.7 RPM

Good luck figuring out Will Barton's role with the Nuggets. Yes, he's expected to start. But most of his time came at the 1 and 2 spots last season, according to Cleaning the Glass. His promotion should translate to a co-op at shooting guard and small forward. Then again, Denver is not especially flush at point guard beyond Jamal Murray and Isaiah Thomas. Barton could once again absorb more reps as the primary floor general.

Either hybrid role suits him. He shot better than 75 percent on cuts and almost 40 percent on spot-up threes last season. Like Denver's other most prominent ball-handlers, he's no stranger to working away from the action, predominantly off Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap or Mason Plumlee.

Still, his table-setting should not be underestimated. He averaged more assists per 36 minutes than Murray last year and turned the ball over at a fairly low clip when running pick-and-rolls. The Nuggets may not have anyone more adept at shape-shifting offensive identities.

12. Tyreke Evans, Indiana Pacers

Age: 29

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 21.1 PER, 114.4 TPA, 3.5 RPM

Can Tyreke Evans provide an encore to his career performance in 2017-18 while playing on a deeper Pacers team that counts Victor Oladipo as its primary crutch? The short answer: Maybe. For the longer answer, we turn to Indy Cornrows' C. Cooper:

"During the playoffs, Darren Collison's low-volume efficiency and safe shot-creation from the regular season struggled to cover for Oladipo going 12-of-50 from the field over the middle three games of the series, connecting on just 7-of-26 shots across that same span with only two makes coming outside the paint.

"Evans, on the other hand, committed turnovers at a higher rate, but his ability to drain threes off the dribble and draw and shake opponents to and from the ball with head fakes and hesitations has the potential to put undue stress on the nail defender when given the opportunity to manipulate the pick-and-roll with Indiana's first-time All-Star situated on the opposite slot."

Surrendering touches to Oladipo will curtail Evans' production. The Pacers may not even deign to play him 30 minutes per game if he's coming off the bench. But if he keeps hitting pull-up jumpers at superstar clips and orchestrating half-court possessions, he'll settle into this spot without much issue. He might even make it look foolishly low.

11. CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 27

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 17.0 PER, 23.5 TPA, minus-0.3 RPM

CJ McCollum is still among the NBA's smoothest scorers—a mid-range savant with a devastating floater who boasts the evenness on pull-up jumpers of a No. 1 option. He could feasibly finish 2018-19 as one of the more underrated players on this list.

At the same time, McCollum doesn't get to the line nearly enough (3.1 attempts per game last season). Nor does he shoulder as much playmaking responsibility as many of his contemporaries. His most incriminating weakness, though? Defense.

Among all Blazers players last season, no one rated as a less valuable stopper, according to NBA Math's defensive points saved. McCollum is closer to serviceable in some of Portland's more conservative schemes but unlikely to hang when switching or getting around screens, or when left to his own devices in space.