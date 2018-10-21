Kyrie Irving Considered Knicks Before Committing to Re-Sign with Celtics

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Before the start of the regular season, Kyrie Irving verbally committed to the Boston Celtics for the long haul.

However, it turns out the Celtics weren't the only team on his mind.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday night's 103-101 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Irving said he considered the Knicks as a potential landing spot in unrestricted free agency.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Irving "mentioned having grown up in New Jersey, playing with Kristaps Porzingis and playing for David Fizdale as factors that were attractive to him."

