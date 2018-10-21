Kyrie Irving Considered Knicks Before Committing to Re-Sign with Celtics

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics drives to the net against Allonzo Trier #14 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Before the start of the regular season, Kyrie Irving verbally committed to the Boston Celtics for the long haul.

However, it turns out the Celtics weren't the only team on his mind.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday night's 103-101 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Irving said he considered the Knicks as a potential landing spot in unrestricted free agency.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Irving "mentioned having grown up in New Jersey, playing with Kristaps Porzingis and playing for David Fizdale as factors that were attractive to him."

     

