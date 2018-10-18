Giancarlo Stanton 'Rooting for a Draw' in World Series After Yankees' Loss

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton reacts after hitting a grand slam off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Heath Hembree during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

If Giancarlo Stanton had his way, Major League Baseball wouldn't have a World Series winner in 2018. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the New York Yankees slugger said he's "rooting for a draw" in this year's Fall Classic.

Even though a draw in the World Series would leave a bad taste in the mouth of MLB fans, it's the best approach for Stanton to take.

As a member of the Yankees, Stanton is essentially contractually forbidden from rooting for the Boston Red Sox. It would also be odd to root for the team that eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs. The Houston Astros eliminated them from the ALCS last year, though that was before Stanton was on the team. 

In the National League, Stanton wouldn't seem to have any ill will toward the Milwaukee Brewers or Los Angeles Dodgers. They never did anything to the Miami Marlins when he was playing there. 

But knowing how unforgiving New York fans can be, Stanton is better off not having any rooting interest in who climbs to the top of the MLB mountain this year. 

Related

    Astros Fan Says He Didn't Interfere in Controversial Call

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Fan Says He Didn't Interfere in Controversial Call

    Matt Young
    via HoustonChronicle.com

    Machado’s Nightmare PR Week Shouldn’t Deter the Yankees

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Machado’s Nightmare PR Week Shouldn’t Deter the Yankees

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Cashman Talks Spending, What to Expect in 2019

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Cashman Talks Spending, What to Expect in 2019

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    The Yankees 2018 MVP: Aaron Judge

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    The Yankees 2018 MVP: Aaron Judge

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley