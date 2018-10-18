Giancarlo Stanton 'Rooting for a Draw' in World Series After Yankees' Loss

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

If Giancarlo Stanton had his way, Major League Baseball wouldn't have a World Series winner in 2018.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the New York Yankees slugger said he's "rooting for a draw" in this year's Fall Classic.

Even though a draw in the World Series would leave a bad taste in the mouth of MLB fans, it's the best approach for Stanton to take.

As a member of the Yankees, Stanton is essentially contractually forbidden from rooting for the Boston Red Sox. It would also be odd to root for the team that eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs. The Houston Astros eliminated them from the ALCS last year, though that was before Stanton was on the team.

In the National League, Stanton wouldn't seem to have any ill will toward the Milwaukee Brewers or Los Angeles Dodgers. They never did anything to the Miami Marlins when he was playing there.

But knowing how unforgiving New York fans can be, Stanton is better off not having any rooting interest in who climbs to the top of the MLB mountain this year.