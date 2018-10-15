Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Lonzo Ball and Anthony Davis' Future

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For all the different, compelling storylines around the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers, the element of time may be the most fascinating.

The recent past was abysmal, but the future is too bright to look directly at, due both to anticipated player development and the chance to keep adding to this core. Oh, and the present now includes that LeBron James guy, who's shifted any debate around his game from greatest of his generation to greatest of all-time.

The latest Lakers rumors operate on different timelines, too. A current player's tattoo reportedly caught the eye of the league office, while a prospective future target was linked to five different franchises.

Big Baller Banned

First, it was J.R. Smith's Supreme tattoo that elicited contact from the NBA—cover it during games or be fined.

Now, the same message has reportedly been sent to Lonzo Ball regarding his Big Baller Brand ink.

According to TMZ Sports, the league reached out to Ball and reminded him players are prohibited "from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair."

Ball included his family's Big Baller Brand logo as part of the sleeve added to his right arm this summer. The league office indicated he'd face the same punishment as Smith if the tattoo was visible at games.

Rather than endure the fine, Ball covered that part of the tattoo with tape during his preseason debut.

While it isn't hard to envision a certain patriarch of the Ball family taking issue with this development, it's possible this story goes away quietly if Lonzo is fine with covering up on game nights.

Lakers on Anthony Davis' Radar?

Before we can even discuss Anthony Davis' future and any possible connection to the Lakers, it's important to remember a couple caveats.

First, the former No. 1 pick is under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans through at least 2020. (He has a $28.7 million player option for 2020-21.) Considering they're spending as much as $117.2 million on this season's squad, it seems safe to say they'll do anything they can to support their star and try their best to convince him to stay.

Second, the Lakers are the Association's most glamorous team in one of its largest markets. They'll always have a certain pull with players around the league, and remember, any sales pitches delivered in the near future will likely feature LeBron and be delivered by Magic Johnson. That's hard for anyone to ignore.

Finally, there's a big difference between having an interest in L.A. and actually playing there. Just ask Paul George.

OK, consider your reality properly checked. Now, let's get to the daydreaming.

According to Get More Sports' Chris Sheridan, a league source said the Lakers are one of five teams that Davis "is considering...in the near and distant future." The Pelicans are part of that group, too, along with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Sheridan goes on to write that if the Pelicans aren't better than middle-of-the-pack in the Western Conference, "it is more likely than not that Davis will be moved before the trading deadline."

That is bold. And huge if it happens. (Speculation says next summer might be the earliest New Orleans considers a swap since that's when they can make him a supermax offer.)

While it's too early to start guessing which pieces would be involved—some combination of Ball, Brandon Ingram and/or Kyle Kuzma feels like the foundation—it is fair to start (keep?) drooling over the idea of Davis rocking purple and gold. He might be the best big man in the business. He's the only player to average at least 28 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks the past two seasons, at least.

And if he was operating alongside James? That could be special.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols asked Davis about the Lakers rumors on The Jump, but the big man said that's not where his focus lies.

"You hear it everywhere," Davis said. "And it's funny. How did that even happen? ... My job is to focus on winning and helping [the Pelicans] as much as possible, on and off the floor, and the rest will take care of itself."

