B/R NBA Staff Predictions for 2018-19 Season

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Welcome to the 2018-19 NBA regular season, basketball fans!

After offseason storylines featuring the Hollywood-bound LeBron James, the title-chasing DeMarcus Cousins and the reality-show parody in Minnesota, it may feel as if we've never left.

However, all paths lead to the games that matter, and the NBA is about to inject the nation with a dose of adrenaline as we get set for what promises to be the highest scoring season ever.

But are we destined to watch the Golden State Warriors ascend to the Iron Throne for the fourth time in five years? Or can the Boston Celtics dethrone Kevin Durant and the Splash Brothers?

Can Anthony Davis live up to the lofty standards he set for himself on The Jump with Rachel Nichols and achieve the recognition he feels he deserves as the game's greatest?

Will James and the Los Angeles Lakers package together some of their young assets in hopes of landing a big fish before the 2018-19 trade deadline?

Join the Bleacher Report staff as they answer these questions and many more!