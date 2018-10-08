World Series 2018 Odds: Astros, Dodgers, Brewers Favored in Latest Lines

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are the favorites to win the World Series.

According to OddsShark.com, the defending champions (+260) hold the top odds among the remaining postseason contenders, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), Milwaukee Brewers (+350), Boston Red Sox (+450), New York Yankees (+500), Atlanta Braves (+1500) and Cleveland (+2000).

