World Series 2018 Odds: Astros, Dodgers, Brewers Favored in Latest Lines

World Series 2018 Odds: Astros, Dodgers, Brewers Favored in Latest LinesOctober 8, 2018
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
The Houston Astros are the favorites to win the World Series.
According to OddsShark.com, the defending champions (+260) hold the top odds among the remaining postseason contenders, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), Milwaukee Brewers (+350), Boston Red Sox (+450), New York Yankees (+500), Atlanta Braves (+1500) and Cleveland (+2000).
