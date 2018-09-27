Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Wolves' Demands Too Steep for Heat, Interested Teams

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Miami Heat and other teams interested in acquiring All-Star Jimmy Butler reportedly believe the Minnesota Timberwolves' asking price is too steep.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the T-Wolves are seeking quality veterans, top prospects, future assets and cap relief in any deal involving Butler. He added that teams are "skeptical" if head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau truly wants to move Butler.

ESPN's Zach Lowe noted that while the situation could "change on a dime," things are currently "volatile" in Minnesota.

