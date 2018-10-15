Predicting NBA Stat Leaders for Every Major Category This Season

1 of 7

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Leader: DeAndre Jordan, C, Dallas Mavericks

DeAndre Jordan might not have the most diverse skill set on the offensive end, but he's darn good at filling his specialized role.

During his final go-round with the Los Angeles Clippers, he scored 1.25 points per possession as a roll man—a play type that comprised 18.2 percent of his usage within the offensive schemes. That's the primary reason he was able to shoot 64.5 percent from the field, leaving him behind only Clint Capela (65.2 percent) among all qualified players.

Jordan simply doesn't take bad shots. He rarely pushes the boundaries established by his own limitations, instead accepting and thriving within his role. That's why he was one of just three players to appear in at least 40 games and take his average shot no further than two feet from the basket, per NBA Miner:

Tyson Chandler: 1.0 feet

DeAndre Jordan: 1.34 feet

Clint Capela: 1.83 feet

And now, though he's transitioning to a new scheme with the Mavericks, he's about to be receiving feeds from even better passers. That might be different if Milos Teodosic had played more minutes alongside the big man in Los Angeles, but that wizardrous distributor only accounted for 12.0 percent of the passes Jordan received—behind Lou Williams (18.6) and Austin Rivers (24.3).

Now, he gets to be on the receiving end of Luka Doncic's feeds, and while the incoming rookie has no NBA experience, he's already proved himself as one of the best passers at the sport's second-highest level. He and Dennis Smith Jr. should ensure that Jordan keeps getting easy looks at the tin, and it's not like the Mavericks will suddenly ask him to expand his range.

Runner-Up: Clint Capela, C, Houston Rockets

This isn't about Clint Capela declining after he led the league in field-goal percentage last year. He could replicate those efforts, again converting well over 60 percent of his attempts for the Rockets. Instead, it's about Jordan somehow improving to the levels he reached when he played alongside Chris Paul, which included three consecutive seasons above 70 percent.

Why should we expect any slippage from Capela, which would be necessary for Steven Adams, Enes Kanter, Montrezl Harrell, Tyson Chandler, John Collins or some new contender to challenge him? We shouldn't, especially if Paul stays healthy enough to suit up in more than 58 contests and gives the Rockets two top-notch pick-and-roll ball-handlers to make life easier for the big man.

Capela and Jordan, both because of their own skill and the quality of the distributors teaming up with them, exist in a class of their own.