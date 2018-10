Predicting NBA Stat Leaders for Every Major Category This Season

4 of 7

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Leader: Victor Oladipo, SG, Indiana Pacers

Had Dejounte Murray (my original pick to take this title) remained healthy rather than losing his 2018-19 campaign to a torn ACL, we would have had to painfully relegate Oladipo to runner-up status.

There would've been no shame in finishing as the second-best basketball thief in the world. After all, just as was the case with other jumps to prominence, the finish would've been more about belief in Murray than disbelief in the Indiana Pacers star replicating his 2017-18 efforts.

Of course, dethroning him will prove to be a difficult endeavor if he does replicate them.

No qualified player earned more steals per 36 minutes last year, and only a select few pickpockets came within sniffing distance. Oladipo finished 0.4 swipes per game clear of the pack, and the gap between him (2.4) and No. 2 Eric Bledsoe (2.0) was as large as the one between Bledsoe and No. 12 Ricky Rubio (1.6). He even led the Association in steal percentage, which isn't easy to do while shouldering such immense offensive responsibilities and logging hefty minutes.

On the flip side, the increased depth of the Indiana rotation might make it easier to rest him a bit more. He might not need to play 34 minutes per game for the second consecutive season, and the increased defensive efficacy of Turner and others on the interior will make gambling for thefts a bit less of a priority.

Slippage isn't guaranteed, but it's not unfathomable. Don't consider this one a lock, even if Oladipo looks like by far the safest bet.

Runner-Up: Chris Paul, PG, Houston Rockets

If anyone has a chance, it's going to be Paul.

The point guard endured a down year as a steals artist in 2017-18 while adjusting to his new spot alongside James Harden and the rest of the Rockets, but he still picked up 1.7 swipes per contest. Astoundingly, that's only the third time in his career he failed to crest the two-steal threshold.

Paul is getting older, sure. He'll be playing out his age-33 campaign under the supervision of head coach Mike D'Antoni, and floor generals don't always age in graceful fashion. But his history is immaculate in this category, as he's already racked up six thievery crowns during his sure-to-be Hall of Fame career.

Year 2 of the Houston tenure should feature a bounce back in spite of Father Time and potentially declining minutes in a deep Rockets rotation. Comfort dictates as much, since Paul will be far more willing to make advantageous gambles after a year of acquired chemistry that allows him to trust Capela and the rim-protecting stalwarts covering for him on the interior of the stopping schemes.

Sure, this spot could go to a number of young up-and-comers such as Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell. But this veteran has the track record necessary to inspire everlasting belief.