Jimmy Butler Rumors: LeBron James' Arrival in LA Made Lakers Less Appealing

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler apparently wants to go to a team where he can be the star, which rules out the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "LeBron James' arrival as the franchise's cornerstone made [joining the Lakers] less appealing for Butler in the prime of his career."

He is reportedly "enamored with the idea of playing a central role in a big market," with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers being his top trade destinations, per Wojnarowski.

