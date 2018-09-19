Jimmy Butler Rumors: LeBron James' Arrival in LA Made Lakers Less Appealing

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler apparently wants to go to a team where he can be the star, which rules out the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "LeBron James' arrival as the franchise's cornerstone made [joining the Lakers] less appealing for Butler in the prime of his career."

He is reportedly "enamored with the idea of playing a central role in a big market," with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers being his top trade destinations, per Wojnarowski.

     

