Jayson Tatum Supports Teammate Jaylen Brown Saying Celtics Will Make Finals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Jaylen Brown #7 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics exchange a handshake during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 27, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is confident the Boston Celtics will reach the NBA Finals, and apparently Jayson Tatum is as well.

Earlier this month, Brown said his team is "getting to the Finals, no question about it," on the Pull Up podcast (via Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com). When asked about that, Tatum didn't disagree.

"Man, I'm always going to back up my teammates," the forward said, per Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated. "I'm not saying that we're gonna be able to skip steps. We gotta take it one game at a time. I just hope that we stay healthy this year and see what we can do."

Health was a major problem for the Celtics last season, as Gordon Hayward went down five minutes into the opening game after breaking his ankle and Kyrie Irving missed the entire postseason with a knee injury.

However, this squad fared well without the All-Stars, reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With young stars Tatum, Brown, Terry Rozier and others returning alongside healthy veterans in Hayward, Irving and Al Horford, Boston carries high expectations both inside and outside the locker room this season.

According to OddsShark, the Celtics have 5-1 odds to win the NBA championship, second only to the Golden State Warriors.

There is also a serious lack of balance between the two conferences as LeBron James heads to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the list of teams with the best odds to win it all, only three of the top nine are in the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are among the squads in the way of Boston's reaching the NBA Finals, but the Celtics are seemingly pretty confident they are the best team in the East.

