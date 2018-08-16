Kevin Love Compares LeBron James' Move to Lakers to Chess vs. Checkers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love thought former teammate LeBron James was thinking multiple moves ahead when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

"I think he's always looking for a different challenge," Love said of James in an interview with ESPN. "He's always wondering what's next, and it feels like sometimes he's playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers."

Many assumed James had more than basketball on his mind when he joined the Lakers. Los Angeles is coming off a 35-win season and didn't improve the roster much beyond signing James.

A number of different teams, including the Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers presented the four-time MVP with a clearer path to an NBA title.

Speaking with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, James acknowledged he's relishing the opportunity to help the Lakers once again climb to the top of the mountain in the NBA. Winning another championship in Los Angeles would add to his already Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

There's also the commercial aspect that comes with playing in Los Angeles. His production company, SpringHill Entertainment, is based out of L.A., and he also has Uninterrupted, which recently agreed to a deal with HBO Sports for his series The Shop.

James is already the biggest active star in the NBA. His shoes are the highest-selling signature shoe in the league, and he was second behind Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in jersey sales through the NBA's official store.

Going to Los Angeles gets James closer to achieving mogul status, though, which may be his ultimate goal with the Lakers.