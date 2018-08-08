Scott Servais: We'll See If Felix Hernandez Makes Next Start After Rangers Loss

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais wouldn't commit to another start for longtime ace Felix Hernandez after he was rocked Tuesday in a 11-4 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Hernandez allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits and four walks with just two strikeouts in six innings against the Rangers. The poor outing increased his ERA to 5.73 for the 2018 season.

"We'll see," Servais told reporters. "You have to take a look at where we're at going forward here. The next time that spot [in the rotation] comes around, we'll be over in Houston. They've also got a good club. We've got to give ourselves a chance every time out there to win the ballgame. It's tough to win."

The 32-year-old starting pitcher doesn't appear to have enough heat left on his fastball at this stage of his career to keep hitters off balance.

His average fastball velocity, which peaked at 98.5 mph in 2007 and sat in the mid-90s throughout his prime, is down to a career-low 89.6 mph this year, per FanGraphs. His changeup checks in at 85 mph, leaving little difference between the pitches to fool hitters.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated," Hernandez said Tuesday. "What can I say? What can I say?"

The Venezuela native was previously one of MLB's most reliable pitchers. He's earned six All-Star Game selections, led the American League in ERA twice and was named the AL Cy Young Award winner following the 2010 campaign.

His ERA ballooned to 4.36 last season, however, and it's on pace to increase by more than a full run this year. With the M's still competitive in the AL West and wild-card races, they can't afford to stick with him barring a massive turnaround. They have lost his last five starts.

Erasmo Ramirez, who's nearing his return to the majors after a shoulder injury, has posted a 2.45 ERA across seven starts in the minors this year with 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. He's the most likely choice to fill the void if Hernandez is removed from the rotation.