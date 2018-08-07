Stephen Curry on LeBron James, Lakers Matchup: 'It Should Be Fun'

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defended by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is embracing the team's more frequent matchups with LeBron James after the NBA's longtime gold standard signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

On Monday, Curry told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press the summer's biggest move should ignite a rivalry, and he's hopeful Dubs fans will rise to the challenge.

"And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing," he said. "When I first got into the league Oracle would be buzzing any time the Lakers came in. There probably will be a revolution of Laker fans that are going to try to creep in but I hope Bay Area and Dub Nation we keep control of that competition because we're on top right now."

The Western Conference was already stacked before James decided to join the Lakers to battle the Warriors and Houston Rockets. He'll be out for revenge against Golden State, which beat his Cleveland Cavaliers in three of the past four NBA Finals, including the last two.

In June, as the star-studded Warriors steamrolled toward a sweep of the Cavs to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the second straight year, James explained the task wasn't only accumulating enough talent to challenge Curry and Co.

"Now everyone is trying to figure that out," he told reporters. "How do you put together a group of talent but also a group of minds to be able to compete with Golden State, to be able to compete for a championship?"

James hopes a young core led by Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma is the foundation for long-term success in L.A.

The Warriors projected starting lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and free-agent signing DeMarcus Cousins still makes them the clear team to beat heading into the 2018-19 season, though.

