Ranking Every NBA Team's Projected Starting 5 After Free Agency

1 of 14

Bart Young/Getty Images

30. Atlanta Hawks

PG: Trae Young; SG: Kent Bazemore; SF: Taurean Prince; PF: John Collins; C: Dewayne Dedmon

Atlanta's present and future are both tied to Young, and this starting group is an extreme example of that. Unless he looks like the phenom who dazzled college hoops for the first half of last season, these five will be wandering aimlessly on the offensive end. Prince is the highest returning scorer from the 2017-18 campaign at 14.1 points per game. Bazemore has the most assists at 3.5.

Young's upside includes the type of gravitational pull on defenders needed to mask the other four's limited shot-creation chops. But that's a ton to ask of a 19-year-old, let alone who weighs less than 180 pounds and owns a 30.3 field-goal percentage against summer-league defenders.

29. Sacramento Kings

PG: De'Aaron Fox; SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic; SF: Justin Jackson; PF: Marvin Bagley III; C: Willie Cauley-Stein

There's enough youth and athleticism here to excite Sacramento's success-starved fanbase—but only when this quintet can get out and run. This looks like a disaster waiting to happen in the half court without a go-to scorer or top-shelf passer.

Not counting Bagley's college marks, Cauley-Stein averaged this group's most points last season at 12.8. The center is probably last on the offensive pecking order, but these five will sputter unless Fox suddenly becomes a competent shooter or Bagley displays a much deeper bag of tricks than he showed at Duke.

28. New York Knicks

PG: Frank Ntilikina; SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.; SF: Kevin Knox; PF: Mario Hezonja; C: Enes Kanter

Kristaps Porzingis' absence (ACL) looms large over this ranking, as do the promotions of several unproven commodities. Ntilikina spent ample time off the ball last season, but the Knicks should use this developmental season to fully gauge his abilities there ahead of 2019 free agency. This also assumes New York is comfortable starting both Knox (doesn't turn 19 for a week) and Hezonja (41 starts in three seasons).

But the Knicks have to treat this as a rebuilding year with Porzingis on the shelf for at least the first half of the campaign, as the strategy will yield both more seasoning for their prospects and a better draft pick next summer. Hardaway and Kanter are potent enough scorers to ease the burden on the youngsters offensively, but they'll also add to the generosity of this defense.

27. Brooklyn Nets

PG: D'Angelo Russell; SG: Allen Crabbe; SF: DeMarre Carroll; PF: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson; C: Jarrett Allen

The Nets are in good hands with general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson, who are changing the franchise's culture and perhaps pushing it toward relevance as soon as next summer. The problem is that pair might be Brooklyn's best assets, unless Russell discovers how to become a more efficient shooter and more discerning playmaker.

These pieces fit relatively well, though. Russell, Crabbe and Carroll have enough shooting between them to compensate for the two non-spacers, and there's length and switchability on defense—plus Allen's 7'5" wingspan anchoring the middle. This is yet another unit lacking obvious star power, but Russell has shown enough flashes that it appears to be possible he'll eventually put it all together.

26. Orlando Magic

PG: D.J. Augustin; SG: Evan Fournier; SF: Jonathon Simmons; PF: Aaron Gordon; C: Nikola Vucevic

Barring a trade, this is the first five Magic fans should expect—it's just probably not the one they'd like to see. Absent from it are Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba, the No. 6 picks from the past two drafts. Given Orlando's rebuilding state, one would hope the high-profile prospects would be given the keys sooner rather than later.

But Vucevic has done nothing to lose his starting spot, having averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season. Gordon is obviously an opener after inking a new four-year, $80 million deal. And there are no major threats to unseat the three perimeter players. This isn't a great group—it had a minus-0.4 net rating in 191 minutes last season—but it's the best this roster can do for now.