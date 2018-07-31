NBA Teams That Should Tank 2018-19 Season

0 of 5

Some might say there are 29 teams that ought to be tanking in 2018-19, what with the Golden State Warriors ruining basketball and all.

That's ridiculous, of course. We've gone too far in counseling everyone incapable of reaching the conference finals to tear it down and hope a 19-year-old draftee will set things right. Still, there are a handful of teams for whom tanking is the obvious play.

The lottery odds are changing this year, flattening at the top to discourage purposeful losing, but that's immaterial to this discussion. The principle behind tanking remains logically sound: If you want to snag a franchise player, the best way to do it is still bottoming out and getting the best odds at the No. 1 pick.

The percentages have shifted; the underlying incentives haven't.

These teams are either stuck in the middle with no clear way out or are still so early in the rebuilding process as to need more chances at a cornerstone. In the special case of the New York Knicks, losing on purpose is the play because the franchise's most important player will be sidelined for most of the deliberate losing.

Oh, and though it wasn't planned this way, you're going to notice a glaring commonality among the teams we're encouraging to tank. Every one of them resides in the East.