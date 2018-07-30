Woj: Carmelo Anthony's Hawks Buyout Complete, to Sign $2.4M Rockets Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony's very short tenure as a member of the Atlanta Hawks has come to a close.

The Hawks officially placed Anthony on requested waivers for Anthony Monday morning, per NBA.com. And Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted earlier on Monday: "Anthony has finalized buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, giving back $2.4 million of his $27.9 million salary, league sources tell ESPN. That's veteran's minimum he'll get back with new team. Anthony will wait to clear waivers in 48 hours to officially tell Rockets of intentions to sign."

Anthony was traded to the Hawks last week in a three-team deal that also sent Justin Anderson and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Hawks, Dennis Schroder and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to the Thunder and Mike Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wojnarowski previously reported Anthony met with the Rockets and Miami Heat during the Las Vegas Summer League, with the Western Conference finalists cemented as the leaders to pick up the 10-time All-Star.

The New York Times' Marc Stein added "it would be a full-fledged surprise if he doesn't wind up with the Rockets."

If that move is finalized, Anthony will be reunited with head coach Mike D'Antoni, who said he left his old post with the New York Knicks in 2012 after the volume-scoring swingman issued an ultimatum to the front office as to which one the organization favored.

His arrival would also give Houston added perimeter scoring punch alongside Chris Paul and James Harden as the Rockets continue to try to pinpoint lineup permutations that can help dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony's trainer, Chris Brickley said about his client to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

"I think he's relieved. In the sense of he liked OKC, he loved his teammates, loved the organization. For whatever reason it didn't work out. Now he's just looking forward to what's next. I think the Rockets would be great. Him and Chris Paul have been friends forever…they're very close. I think it's going to be good. He's very positive right now."

Last season, Anthony, 34, averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 78 games for the Thunder. While there are some questions about how he'll fit in D'Antoni's system and being third in the pecking order behind Paul and Harden, he would give the Rockets another dangerous isolation scorer and offensive weapon.