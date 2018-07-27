James Harden on Playoff Run: 'I Want That Feeling Again'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, right, drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar guard James Harden says he's eager for the opportunity to make another deep run in the NBA playoffs.

The reigning MVP spoke to reporters Thursday at the Team USA minicamp about trying to push for a championship.

"That was a good feeling, but that feeling that I had in that Western Conference Finals, with basically one half to go," Harden said. "I know [Chris Paul] got hurt, but that one half, that feeling, I need that feeling back. I'll try to work my butt off and mentally lock in as much as I can to get back to that feeling."

The Rockets pushed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to Game 7 in the conference finals before suffering a nine-point loss without Paul.

Although Houston is once again a top contender to end Golden State's reign atop the NBA, the West added another threat with LeBron James' arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers.

  1. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  2. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  3. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  4. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  5. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  6. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  7. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  8. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  9. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  10. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  11. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  12. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  13. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  14. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  15. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  16. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  17. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  18. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

Right Arrow Icon

The Rockets lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, two important secondary contributors, in free agency, but they are expected to sign Carmelo Anthony when he officially becomes a free agent after getting traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst. The move would happen after Atlanta waives Anthony.

"We lost a couple key pieces, and we still have a couple more key pieces to get," Harden said. "As long as we get our key guys back, re-sign Clint [Capela], and the guys we have continue to get better, I have all the faith [in the team]."

Houston is listed with the fourth-best NBA title odds for the 2018-19 season behind the Warriors, Boston Celtics and Lakers, according to OddsShark.

Between Harden, Paul and likely Anthony, the Rockets have the necessary star power to contend in the superteam era. Their title chances will likely hinge on whether they get enough production from role players like Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson.

Related

    Harden Is Confident Melo Will Fit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Is Confident Melo Will Fit

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: NBA Supermax and the Price of Loyalty

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: NBA Supermax and the Price of Loyalty

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com

    5 Trades That Can Get Cavs Back to the Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Trades That Can Get Cavs Back to the Playoffs

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Front Office Rankings After Free Agency

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    NBA Front Office Rankings After Free Agency

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report