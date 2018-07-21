NBA Free-Agency Awards: Which Teams and Players Are Winning the Offseason?

0 of 6

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA offseason rarely disappoints, and the 2018 iteration has been no exception.

The transaction log may have outpaced the rumor mill, as one bombshell after another reshaped the hoops landscape.

LeBron James is a Laker; Paul George isn't. DeMarcus Cousins is a Warrior. Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor. DeMar DeRozan is a Spur. Carmelo Anthony is...in transit, but probably on his way to Houston.

Even with internet access and social media alerts, it's been exhausting to keep up with.

But looking back at everything that's happened, we can now zero in on the teams and players that stand as the clearest summer winners. We'll celebrate their accomplishments here with a group of awards highlighting offseason excellence.